The explosion of the Tonga volcano was so powerful that it caused space to ripple

The consequences of the devastating explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano have also been detected in space. Here’s what the satellites recorded.

Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

At 5.15 pm (local time) on Saturday 15 January 2022 in the archipelago of Kingdom of Tonga one of the occurred volcanic eruptions most powerful in recent decades, so violent that it literally disintegrated theHunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai island. The explosion was so powerful that it even spawned unusual ones atmospheric gravitational waves arrive right in space, in the ionosphere, a phenomenon yet to be fully understood. The fury of the underwater volcano caused extensive damage to the other islands of the archipelago, due to the waves of tsunami – which have reached very distant coasts – and of the rain of ash plunged from the gigantic eruptive cloud. According to data collected by satellites of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and JAXA (the Japanese Aerospace Agency), it is estimated that the “mushroom” may have reached up to 40 kilometers high, reaching the heart of the stratosphere.

The energy released by the eruption, immortalized in dramatic and spectacular videos, was calculated in approx 5 megatons, about 500 times that of the nuclear bomb dropped by the Americans on Hiroshima. In the following post on the scientific dissemination page “Who is afraid of the dark?”You can see an interesting comparison with atomic explosions (such as that of the monstrous 50-megaton Russian hydrogen bomb“ Tsar ”) and other historical eruptions.

The roar of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai eruption was heard thousands of kilometers away from the volcano site andpressure wave has made at least twice the tour of the planet, being also detected by barometers Italians. It was such a catastrophic event that scientists believe a similar eruption could happen once every thousand years. The consequences of this event have yet to be understood, not just on Earth. As indicated, in fact, the sudden explosion generated peculiar atmospheric gravitational waves that literally surprised scientists, since they had never been generated before by other eruptions. They were discovered thanks to data collected by the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder instrument (AIRS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite, hours after the eruption. “It is truly unique. We have never seen anything like this in the data before, ”Dr Lars Hoffmann, an atmospheric scientist at the Jülich Supercomputing Center (Germany), told Nature.

YouTuber accused of crashing his plane for views: investigation open

Credit: Lars Hoffmann, Jülich Supercomputing Center – NASA DES DISC

The images captured by the satellite show “dozens of concentric circles, each representing a rapidly moving wave in the gases of the atmosphere, stretching over 10,000 miles. The waves came from the surface of the ocean to the ionosphere and the researchers think they probably went around the globe several times, ”writes the authoritative scientific journal. Researchers are now trying to understand what the consequences of these atmospheric gravitational waves may be in space, which officially begins 100 kilometers from the earth’s surface, beyond the Karman’s line. As stated in The Conversation by Professor Gareth Dorrian, Professor of Space Science at the University of Birmingham, the atmospheric layers in space “are filled with waves traveling in all directions, not unlike waves on the surface of the sea. Such atmospheric gravity waves can be generated by a number of phenomena, including geomagnetic storms caused by explosions on the Sun, earthquakes, volcanoes, thunderstorms and even dawn ”. When these waves reach the ionosphere they can trigger phenomena called “ionospheric wave disturbances” or TIDs, which by modifying the fluctuations of the plasma can interfere with satellite navigation systems GPS.

To study these disturbances, scientists use a powerful radio telescope called Low Frequency Array (Lofar), consisting of dozens of radio antennas scattered throughout Europe. Professor Dorrian explained that in the coming weeks the data collected by the device will be studied, to understand what the effects of the explosion of the Hunga-Hunga Haʻapai have been on the ionosphere.