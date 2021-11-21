the explosive dossier with lots of names – Libero Quotidiano





Marco Respinti November 21, 2021

Italy is a prairie where the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is rampant. An easy prey denounces it. The CCP’s Influence Agencies and Their Operations in Italian Parliamentary and Local Politics, 60 dense pages signed by Livia Codarin, Laura Harth and Jichang Lulu, researchers for the Global Committee for the Rule of Law «Marco Pannella» and Sinopsis, a project of the Czech NGO AcaMedia and of the Sinology Faculty of the Caroline University of Prague. A vast system of influence agencies organized by the CCP acts on the Italian media thanks to the China Media Group, dependent on the Chinese propaganda department and owner of state newspapers, and to Radio China International, with tools such as the bilingual magazine Cinitalia. Then there are the cultural institutes, analogous to the Confucius Institute which spread propaganda by pretending to teach Mandarin. But it is above all the Italian Parliament that appeals to the United Front Labor Department, the facade of the alliance between eight legal Chinese parties to pretend the existence of multi-partyism, in reality an intelligence agency to infiltrate foreign parties, religious groups, business, academia and even the dissident diaspora.





Indeed, the dossier states, “it is necessary to cultivate relationships with a core fully aligned with the CCP and surround this hard core of supporters with further” layers “of individuals equally effective in legitimizing the CCP, both for their greater popularity and for their criticism. constructive “. In fact, much of the work is done by the “” enemy-friends “, who make their respectability available: support for the CCP appears more credible when it comes from outspoken critics of some aspects of the Party’s policies”. Now, alternative diplomacy is making it a reality such as the Association of Friendship of the Chinese People with Abroad (CPAFFC), of which the Italy China Friendship Association is a key partner in Italy, founded in 2012 and led by the former president of the Chamber. , and TV presenter, Irene Pivetti. But one of the biggest pivots of this “neo-post-national-communist Specter” not at all fancy is the Department for International Contacts (ILD). Its Italian referent is the Italy-China Parliamentary Association, or Friends of China Association.





Vinicio Peluffo, formerly a deputy of the Democratic Party (PD) and today its regional secretary in Lombardy, chaired it from 2013 to 2019. Then it took over Maria Rizzotti, senator of Forza Italia, who in March 2020 pierced the Beijing media for the praise addressed to the Chinese management of CoViD-19, another launch of the most recent Chinese propaganda towards the boot. In 2019 delegations of the “Friends” were in Beijing and Tibet, repeating the fake news of the first on the second. Leading them was Mauro Maria Marino, deputy of Italia Viva, at the time president of the Senate Budget Commission. Another notable member of the Association is Marina Berlinghieri, deputy of the PD, who was in Yunnan in 2016 and who met the ILD in 2019. Today, however, the Institute for Chinese Culture counts more than “Friends”. Founded in 2016 by the then senator PD Alessandro Maran and of the Chinese embassy in Italy when Matteo Renzi he was prime minister, by statute provides for the participation of representatives of both the Italian foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy in executive meetings. The Maran presidency was then followed by that of Vito Petrocelli (M5S), president of the Senate Foreign Affairs Commission. Today he presides instead Ettore Rosato, vice president of the Chamber and national coordinator of Italia Viva. The Chinese embassy congratulated him on his appointment two weeks after thundering against Italian parliamentarians who had dared to connect with the Hong Kong democratic activist, Joshua Wong, as well as the foreign ministry had expressed “disappointment”.



Davide Antonio Ambroselli, employed in the legislative office of the Senate for Italia Viva, he is the current vice president and director of the ICC. The scientific committee leads it Stefania Giannini, former Minister of Education of the Renzi government, then at the top of the UNESCO Education Department. In 2017, at the ICC public assembly in the Senate, there were Pier Ferdinando Casini (Centrists for Europe), former president of the Chamber, and above all the then president of the Senate Pietro Grasso (Democratic Party and now Liberi e Uguali), who two years earlier met Prime Minister Li Keqiang in China and gave a lecture on ” political ethics “at the CCP Central School. When the ICC organized the presentation of the translation of Xi Jinping’s book Governing China (Giunti) that same year, Grasso gave the inaugural oration. In addition to the then Vice President of the Chamber and current Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni (PD) and the former mayor of Rome, Francesco Rutelli, there was also the then ambassador of Italy to China Ettore Sequi. Sequi then became first Head of Cabinet and then Secretary General of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. The same Di Maio who in March 2019 signed the “Memorandum of Understanding” with Beijing as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development, inspired by his Undersecretary, Michele Geraci, who is a mere political kneeling of our country to the sprawling strategy of the so-called “New Silk Road” with which China wants to sin globalization. And Sequi managed the three-year action plan for strengthening collaboration, 2021-2023 between Italy and China, reported in June on Formiche.net by Laura Harth, one of the authors of the Sinopsis dossier. The language of the “Plan” is in fact the opposite of that used by Mario Draghi when, at the G7 in Carbis Bay, he expressed his intention to revise the “Memorandum Geraci / Di Maio”. Which in fact has not yet been revised.