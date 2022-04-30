the explosive interview with Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela’s ex-partner

This week, Aura Rocío Restrepo, former partner of Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, attacked former President Ernesto Samper. She did so after the former president asked the presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez for explanations for alleged relations with the Office of Envigado. Restrepo took the opportunity to remember Samper’s “straw tail”.

SEMANA: Why did you end up responding to Ernesto Samper?

AURA RESTREPO: He has always been a pain in the ass and his cynicism annoys me. It is clear to everyone that he received money from the Cali cartel, from the Norte del Valle cartel, from all the drug traffickers of the time, but especially from the Cali cartel led by Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, who was my partner. If anyone knows that, it’s me. And he is so cheeky that every now and then he makes posts talking about honesty. Every time I see his writings on his Twitter I can’t stand it and I answer him.

SEMANA: You say that you saw boxes with dollars that were destined for the Samper campaign. How was that?

AR: In the campaigns, and especially in that one, as well as in that of the National Constituent Assembly, there was a lot of money that the Rodríguez Orejuela gave, their own money, and that they collected from third parties, also drug traffickers.

SEMANA: Did Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela tell you that this money was for Samper’s campaign or did he hear it from third parties?

AR: We were in the campaign and the money was being collected. She lived hidden with Gilberto in a house, it was a home-office, the dollars arrived there, she had to help count and pack them. They also wrote checks from third-party accounts in the name of third parties, to whom they gave money in exchange for the signature and fingerprint. Almost everything was handled in cash. We all knew what the money was for at the time: for the presidential campaign. The mission at the time was for Samper to be the president to bring down the extradition of drug traffickers.

Aura Rocío Restrepo talks about Ernesto Samper and Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, her ex-partner. Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra-Semana Magazine. – Photo: JUAN CARLOS SIERRA PARDO

SEMANA: Did Gilberto ever talk to Samper?

AR: They spoke on many occasions, I know once. I clarify: they were friends from long before. Gilberto, before being branded publicly, had representative positions. They were friends of the club, anyway, but during the campaign they got to talk, although due to prevention they almost always did so through third parties. On one occasion, we were in a house in the El Bosque neighborhood, we always looked for hidden houses, we called it La Paila. That day, Gilberto called Samper to discuss the election of Manuel Francisco Becerra to the Office of the Comptroller General. On that occasion I heard Gilberto converse with Samper.

SEMANA: The former president thinks like any citizen because justice ruled in his favor…

AR: Nothing happened against Samper thanks to the Rodríguez Orejuela brothers. If it had been proven that Samper became president thanks to drug money and the main witnesses had been Gilberto and Miguel Rodríguez, it would have been complex. What did they have to do? Despite the fact that they could not count on Samper and that he was not going to keep his promises (no extradition, legalize their assets, pay minimum sentences and then enjoy their freedom in Colombia), they had to pay and manipulate the investigation to achieve that Samper be acquitted. If he was convicted, they were the most affected. Samper’s trial was manipulated, paid for and bought by Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela and the entire drug trafficking group of the time.

SEMANA: You were Gilberto’s trusted woman. What did he tell you about Samper?

AR: Gilberto used to say about Samper and the politicians that they were very brazen. He said something like: they are so cheeky that you give them the money and they ask for more. I traveled with Gilberto to Bogotá on several occasions, he went out to meet with politicians, it was something managed, but I cannot attest who he met with, with some exceptions. He said that the politicians, in addition to not complying, had to give them more and more money, throw them parties and, in some cases, take them prostitutes to give them the money so that they would continue to be the same crooks as always. Samper was the person that Gilberto mistrusted the most, he said that he was not a person that he could trust. From the day he won Samper, and when Pastrana took out the tapes of the interceptions, they already knew that the former president was not going to comply with them.

SEMANA: Have you ever met Samper? Have you been able to tell him what you think?

AR: Although I shouldn’t say it, unfortunately Samper annoys me, I despise him. He is a man who at this point in life should keep a low profile. Why does he have to continue with his arrogance and arrogance of going out in the media to proclaim an honesty that he does not have? If it’s my turn to tell him to his face what I think, I tell him and hold him. If at any time they put him in front of me, I tell him all the truths. It generates repudiation and annoyance in me, that is generated by Samper and another political character that I don’t even want to mention.

WEEK: Who is it?

AR: I am angry at the guerrilla. My brother was killed by the Farc militias and this was proven when I was with Gilberto. They murdered him, 21 years old, and his girlfriend, who was going to be 17 in 15 days (…) I also know that the M-19 received money from the Cali cartel and from all the mafias, especially at the time that money was handled through Gilberto and Miguel. Gustavo Petro now comes to give importance to the National Constituent Assembly when at the time he was a wimp. So, I’m annoyed with Samper and Petro.

Aura Rocío Restrepo. Author of the book: I no longer want to shut up: My story as a witness, lover and confidant of Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela. Bogotá April 27, 2022. Photo: Juan Carlos Sierra-Semana Magazine. – Photo: JUAN CARLOS SIERRA PARDO

SEMANA: But, coincidentally, Samper supports the Petro campaign. How do you see that support?

AR: They attract each other, they come together, they are such for each other. I don’t know which of the two is more of a liar and a clown. In addition, Samper came to join Petro and they began to seek the proposal of social forgiveness in prisons. Just as it happened in his time with Gilberto and Miguel Rodríguez.

SEMANA: Is your animosity against Samper for something personal?

AR: I fully understand the attitude that Samper assumed when he was president, it is what any person would have done. I’m not mad at him, just annoyed. When I enter Twitter, and I see his messages showing him as the example to follow, I get annoyed. That lying and false attitude was what generated contempt for me. What Samper and Petro generate in me is anger at their impudence and cynicism, at the blatant way they lie. Petro is believed by some, but they themselves believe her stories.

WEEK: Samper has the right to continue in networks and express himself. He is a former president and was not convicted of the 8,000 process.

AR: Let’s say that he does not withdraw, but that he is honest, that he gives his opinion on politics, but does not put on that aura of sanctity with which he attacks others when he has a straw tail.

SEMANA: Do you regret having been the wife of Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela?

AR: I have experienced many things in my life, but I am convinced that life leads one down a path. When I met Gilberto, he was a senator, he was going out with a friend, she introduced him to me and he took me a few floors up in the same building with several magistrates. This is one of the things that my ex-husband, the father of my children, would not forgive me for. I told him that he couldn’t repent. Right now I give talks, they invite me to schools, universities, the conferences are free, I talk to young people, I show them photos opening places, in the kingdom, on the yacht. They are dazzled, and when I get their attention, I start to tell them how hard that was, because that life was miserable. In the midst of so much money and so much economic wealth, he was miserable. Gilberto himself cried and repented, telling me that he would give all his wealth in exchange for turning back time and being able to rebuild his life in a different way. It was his ambition for power, because of the misery in which he lived as a child, that led him to become what he was. The prison, the pain, the suffering, that led to my ex-husband, the father of my children, beating me and using as an excuse in a trial in Medellín that they pointed out that I was Gilberto Rodríguez’s ex. Anyway, I’m privileged.

SEMANA: Did you talk to Gilberto again? When was the last communication?

AR: Communication from you to you was when I was released the second time, because I was detained twice, almost four years. I was in my apartment and Gilberto called me. We ended up arguing, that day we treated each other strongly. We attacked each other a lot, we got things in our faces, I was very hurt because he manipulated me all the time. The title of the Chess Player was given to him because of that: he managed all people in an amazing way. Later, he was in the Palmira prison and he sent me to ask if he could go. He sent me the reason with Flaco, his former secretary, also a prisoner, but I did not accept because she was already married and pregnant. I filmed a video on VHS, I told her that it was time to heal the wounds, to close that chapter, that I had finally been able to be a mother.

SEMANA: You say that to forget Gilberto you were unfaithful. What happened?

AR: He will never forgive me for that because he knew it and I published it in the book. If I want there to be truth in what I say, I have to confess even my worst sins. By principle, I have been a faithful person, before and after Gilberto, but I was madly in love with that man. He was the love of my life, I was willing to give my life for him, I risked it because Pablo Escobar was on top of us. Every time she tried to leave him she couldn’t, she went back to his side again. An opportunity arose and I was unfaithful to him, I tried to cling to that person, I thought about getting married. I did it, it wasn’t well done, it’s not easy for people to understand, but I was living hell: we were locked up, and Gilberto, in that stress that he handled, unloaded on me. He needed to let off steam. Besides, he never completely left his ex-wife. He lived with me all the time since Virgilio Barco imposed the extradition, we took refuge in hiding until June 9, 1995, when they captured us. We stayed 24 hours, but the ghost of his ex-wife was there. My biggest dream was to have children and I couldn’t because he prevented me. When Luis Carlos Galán was killed, I was pregnant and he manipulated the doctor into doing a curettage.

SEMANA: How does a pretty, professional woman end up in love with a drug trafficker? Would she like to see him again?

AR: Many things remained unfinished. I would like to see him again, he was the person who marked my life. In so many ways, he made me grow as a woman, as a person. Any woman would have fallen in love with him: she is supremely intelligent, that is my weak point. I had to go to his office again and again because he sold insurance, he became my best friend, and the day I least expected he had me in love and I didn’t know (…) I would never have decided to fall in love with someone like that, nor did I know from his environment, he only knew that Miguel was the owner of America, and Gilberto was his brother. Not even being unfaithful, with a marriage proposal, I was able to leave him. I left him while in jail because I found that he had cheated on me in front of my maternity (on that occasion of curettage). Otherwise, he would be at the gates of the United States prison, where he is paying for his extradition, by visiting him. If they let me, I would do it, even if it was through glass.

SEMANA: Finally, you prepare a new book. What will count?

AR: There are many stories that were left out in the first book that was published entitled I no longer want to shut up. I would like to title it Mujeres en check. I wanted to title my first book Check to the Queen because Gilberto was the Chess Player and I was queen long ago, but no (…) There are many things that the world needs to know.