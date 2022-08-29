The express routine to strengthen thighs and buttocks and show off scandalous legs in record time
Strengthen the
legsraise the buttocks and finish with the
cellulitis It is not an easy task, but you can achieve it with a proper diet and following a specific exercise routine. Especially if your work is sedentary and you spend hours sitting in front of the computer, which causes the
fat accumulate in this area of our anatomy.
But your lifestyle and your work are not the only causes of the
fat accumulate in our
thighs and buttocks, but genetics also has something to do with it. Women, with the arrival of the
menopausewe tend to gain weight in the belly area, buttocks, hips and thighs and it becomes more and more difficult
get rid of of those extra kilos.
To try to avoid this, we have found a
easy and affordable exercise chart even if you are not a fitness expert. A training based on five exercises that do not fail when it comes to mobilizing the
fat accumulated and that you can do at home without any type of
equipment and in a very short time. Write down the exercises and do not hesitate to do it
2 to 3 times per week:
1. Jump squats or jumping squats
If already the
squats they give you nightmares, it is possible that this modality will bring you head, but if you want to strengthen your
buttocks and legs, you should know that they are much more effective than the classic ones. Of course, they are also much more
exhaustingso prepare to sweat.
To do them correctly you must place yourself in the
usual position, that is, with the legs slightly apart and the feet parallel with the tips gently pointing outwards. Then do the
squat as always but when going up, instead of staying with your legs stretched out, you must perform a
jump and link with the next squat. Beam
4 sets of 20 reps.
Woman doing a stride. /
2. Strides or lunges
In addition to helping you strengthen the
buttocks and the thighs,
East exercise kicks off
fat accumulated in thighs and knees, which ends with the hated
cellulitis. Holding the position of the
stride (with one leg more advanced than the other and the hands on the waist) go down bending the leg that is behind. You must do
3 sets of 20 reps.
3. Back leg kick
It is an ideal exercise to end the
cellulitis of the buttocks. Stand up with your base leg slightly bent. Next,
Raise the other (keeping your torso straight, without bending your back so as not to injure yourself) at an angle of about 45 degrees. Makes
3 sets of 15 reps.
4. Star jumps or jumping jacks
This is the exercise of
cardio of your routine, which will boost the burning of calories. Stand tall with your back straight and your feet together. Then do a little
jump to, while you are in the air, open your legs a little more than the width of the hips. When you do this move you should
get up the arms above the head and when landing be careful to flexi
dream your knees slightly to protect them. Beam
4 sets of 15 reps and you will start to sweat.
5. Sprinter skips
This jump mimics the
start of a race and it is practiced bringing one knee to the chest as if we were going to start running, only in this case, it is combined with a
jump. Then, stretch the same leg back and lower your torso as if you were returning to the
start position of race. Makes
5 sets of 10 reps.