The express routine to strengthen thighs and buttocks and show off scandalous legs in record time

Strengthen the

legsraise the buttocks and finish with the

cellulitis It is not an easy task, but you can achieve it with a proper diet and following a specific exercise routine. Especially if your work is sedentary and you spend hours sitting in front of the computer, which causes the

fat accumulate in this area of ​​our anatomy.

But your lifestyle and your work are not the only causes of the

fat accumulate in our

thighs and buttocks, but genetics also has something to do with it. Women, with the arrival of the

menopausewe tend to gain weight in the belly area, buttocks, hips and thighs and it becomes more and more difficult

get rid of of those extra kilos.

To try to avoid this, we have found a

easy and affordable exercise chart even if you are not a fitness expert. A training based on five exercises that do not fail when it comes to mobilizing the

fat accumulated and that you can do at home without any type of

equipment and in a very short time. Write down the exercises and do not hesitate to do it

2 to 3 times per week:

1. Jump squats or jumping squats



If already the

squats they give you nightmares, it is possible that this modality will bring you head, but if you want to strengthen your

buttocks and legs, you should know that they are much more effective than the classic ones. Of course, they are also much more

exhaustingso prepare to sweat.

To do them correctly you must place yourself in the

usual position, that is, with the legs slightly apart and the feet parallel with the tips gently pointing outwards. Then do the

squat as always but when going up, instead of staying with your legs stretched out, you must perform a

jump and link with the next squat. Beam

4 sets of 20 reps.

Woman doing a stride. /



Photo by Matthew Sichkaruk on Unsplash



2. Strides or lunges



In addition to helping you strengthen the

buttocks and the thighs,

East exercise kicks off

fat accumulated in thighs and knees, which ends with the hated

cellulitis. Holding the position of the

stride (with one leg more advanced than the other and the hands on the waist) go down bending the leg that is behind. You must do

3 sets of 20 reps.

3. Back leg kick



It is an ideal exercise to end the

cellulitis of the buttocks. Stand up with your base leg slightly bent. Next,

Raise the other (keeping your torso straight, without bending your back so as not to injure yourself) at an angle of about 45 degrees. Makes

3 sets of 15 reps.

4. Star jumps or jumping jacks



This is the exercise of

cardio of your routine, which will boost the burning of calories. Stand tall with your back straight and your feet together. Then do a little

jump to, while you are in the air, open your legs a little more than the width of the hips. When you do this move you should

get up the arms above the head and when landing be careful to flexi

dream your knees slightly to protect them. Beam

4 sets of 15 reps and you will start to sweat.

5. Sprinter skips



This jump mimics the

start of a race and it is practiced bringing one knee to the chest as if we were going to start running, only in this case, it is combined with a

jump. Then, stretch the same leg back and lower your torso as if you were returning to the

start position of race. Makes

5 sets of 10 reps.