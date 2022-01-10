The expulsion of the Christians and the return of the Monfregolos: high tension in Arzano

Very high voltage ad Arzano, first the ambushes of the Camorra then the intimidation and the spread: it is war between the Christian family, now under attack, and the return of the Monfregolo. The last episode is the fire of the van of the father-in-law of the boss Pietro Cristiano. The well-known journalist reconstructs the balance and the events Mimmo Rubio, who ended up under protection for his complaints. “After the ambush of a month ago at the Roxy Bar in which Salvatore Petrillo, grandson of Pasquale Cristiano was killed, currently in prison, former boss of the Arzano 167 clan, branch of the Amato-Pagano, the criminal organization of the so-called” splinters “, And four other people were injured, including two people who had nothing to do with criminal circles, the city of Arzano is in fact plunged into a cloak of terror and fear” – Rubio reports. “We passed in a short time from the national spotlight and from the maximum institutional attention for the brutal ambush in the bar, which was followed by massive checks by the police both in the district of 167 and in the historic center of the city, to checks less and less visible and accidents.

So much so that as soon as we “let our guard down” there were contemporary processions in the city of strangers with misrepresented faces aboard various cars and riding different motorcycles on the streets to say that now Arzano is no longer in command men linked to the boss Cristiano but they, that is the loyal ones of the former boss Giuseppe Monfregolo, ras of the 167, also currently detained (arrested by the carabinieri in May 2019 in Afragola).

Not only. According to radio-city – Mimmo Rubio specifies -, the Monfregolo group has already chased family members and relatives out of the city, even with intimidating actions, of the former boss Cristiano. The operational base of the clan would have moved temporarily close to the historic center and in the area of ​​Via Pecchia, waiting to then prepare the final return to the stronghold of 167 “. “And fewer controls on the territory have allowed the emissaries of the 167 clan to ask for protection money all over the city during the entire Christmas period. Everyone knows but no one denounces. Fear wins again, because you don’t feel safe. The intimidating force of the Camorra almost always develops in an area where personal safety and property safety is uncertain or so is perceived.

Therefore, the State needs to do its part, but at the same time it also needs more strength, unity and courage on the part of traders, artisans and oppressed entrepreneurs, and of the Arzanese community, in reporting (even anonymously to carabinieri and police or organizations anti-racket) who are stealing the lives of Arzanesi and their children “.