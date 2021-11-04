the extended gameplay video of the new game From Software – Nerd4.life

The wait has been long but we can finally see it in action Elden Ring in a extended gameplay video lasting about 15 minutes.

In the player above you can view the presentation of From Software, which is in fact the first real gameplay video of the new highly anticipated work of the studio. In short, this is an unmissable opportunity for all fans of Miyazaki’s works, who obviously have very high expectations for the project. We also point out that the Collector’s Edition and the pre-order bonuses have been revealed in advance thanks to a Twitch commercial.

The gameplay video opens in the Interregnum, with a Lightless armed with a broadsword activating a Site of Grace, the equivalent of the Elden Ring bonfires. Interacting with one of them will also activate a “Guiding Light” that suggests the next destination to reach, but we will be free to explore the game world as we prefer. Next we see the battle with a wyvern, in which the Lightless uses spells and slashes while riding Reima, as well as on the ground with a combat system very similar to that of Dark Souls.

In the next sequence we have a new Lightless with Sword and Shield and club meeting a bizarre NPC in the shape of a giant amphora embedded in the ground, named Alexander. In the third sequence the map is introduced. We will be able to use indicators to indicate the position of unique materials or powerful enemies. These are shown in the game world with beams of light. Later we see the Lightless use a magical device to leap up and overcome a massive rock face. In any case, it seems that Reima will be an extremely useful travel companion to move around the map.

The open world formula guarantees great freedom of action. For example, in the video we see the Without Light planning the assault on a camp, and then silently eliminate the unsuspecting enemies guarding a chest. We then see the character summon spirits, who will give him a hand in battle to eliminate a group of enemies.

Even in Elden Ring it will be possible to invoke other players in your Interregnum for help, but at the same time there is always the risk of being invaded. In the video we see the player using another player to defeat an imposing armored knight on horseback, capable of unleashing truly dangerous attacks and spells.

We also briefly see one of the Elden Ring dungeons, characterized by a more linear exploration. Many treasures await us, the inevitable invisible walls, but also enemies and bosses.

In the last sequences, however, Melina and a castle in the Interregnum are presented again. Inside, the Lightless meets an NPC willing to give him advice on how to proceed inside the fortress, which he decides to refuse, however, at his expense. Dungeons promise to be particularly sophisticated and intricate in their design, allowing players to proceed in multiple different ways. The Elden Ring gameplay video ends with the clash with Godrick, one of the Elden Ring semi-gods, but we prefer not to add any details so as not to spoil the surprise.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC starting from February 25, 2022. The closed beta will begin in a few days, allowing players to preview the game before launch. In this regard, the dimensions of the client for PS5 have recently been revealed, which are rather light, which has triggered, without reason, negative reactions from the community that consider them a low quality index.