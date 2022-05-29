the extension of Mbappé, his future, the adaptation of Messi … The truths of Neymar!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Kalidou Koulibaly’s “Little Brother” interview!

While many rumors announce that PSG wants to part with Neymar, the latter reiterated his desire to stay at the club next season in the Canal Football Club. He also mentioned the extension of Kylian Mbappé and the first season of Lionel Messi.

On Mbappé’s extension

“Yes, I speak a lot with Kylian. I admit that I was not aware until the last moment, I knew it a day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is what is needed for his career. For his career, it’s a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG, try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it’s the right choice. Maybe he will want to change air and play in another team in the future but I think his decision to stay is the right one Having players like Kylian in the team is very important.

On Messi

“Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s hard to change teams, cities. Besides, he doesn’t come alone, but with his family. The language is different too. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There’s also the style of play of the team with players who end up not understanding the way he plays. So all that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and me , we are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities, and that’s why we always try to do our best”.

On his future

“My ambition is always the same, to win all possible titles. To play well, to win the World Cup, the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season. (To win the C1 with Paris) Maybe? No , it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there is no other choice. Yes, it will be with PSG (laughs)”.

