The extension of the Green Pass until 2023 by the EU Council has been approved

While countries around the world are preparing to almost completely eliminate, at least for the summer season, travel restrictions related to Covid, the Council of the European Union (EU) has approved the extension of the European Digital Covid Certificate (or Green Pass) for another year, i.e. until June 2023.

What is the extension of the Green Pass until 2023?

The approval by the European Council comes following the proposal launched in February by the European Commission. On day 3 of last month, in fact, it was suggested to extend the regulation establishing the EU digital Covid certificate by one year, i.e. until 30 June 2023 (for more information, click here).

Other targeted changes were also introduced to broaden the range of authorized antigen tests and to allow vaccination certificates to be issued to people, for example, who had participated in clinical trials.

What the document approved by the EU Council says

According to what is reported in the document approved by the EU Council, the main changes to be implemented with respect to those proposed by the Commission are the following:

obligation for the Commission to submit a detailed report by 1 February 2023 which could be accompanied by legislative proposals useful for assessing the need to revoke or extend the certificate in the light of the evolution of the health situation;

by 1 February 2023 which could be accompanied by legislative proposals useful for assessing the need to revoke or extend the certificate in the light of the evolution of the health situation; Member States may require an identity document and a certificate of vaccination or recovery, in order to be able to include all doses on a Green Pass, regardless of the place of vaccination. An option that would facilitate EU member states in complying with the obligation to issue a valid vaccination certificate;

and a certificate of vaccination or recovery, in order to be able to include all doses on a Green Pass, regardless of the place of vaccination. An option that would facilitate EU member states in complying with the obligation to issue a valid vaccination certificate; possibility of issuing a certificate of recovery following an antigen test to take into account both the adoption by the Commission of a delegated act to issue a certificate of cure following a rapid antigen test, and the new possibility offered by the legislative proposal to use other types of antigen tests.

The body also pointed out in a note that: “This tool played an important role in facilitating the free movement of people during the pandemic. Furthermore, the principle of phasing out travel restrictions remains applicable if the epidemiological situation permits“.

When validity must be approved to be effective

The regulation currently in force establishing the EU digital Covid certificate was adopted on June 14, 2021, and applies from July 1, 2021 and expires June 30, 2022.

To ensure that the extension can be adopted in good time before the expiry date, the Council and the European Parliament must reach an agreement before that date.

Green Pass in Italy, where are we?

The The state of emergency in Italy will expire on 1 April. From the same date, the Green Pass will begin its withdrawal in conjunction with the end of the state of emergency, but it will proceed gradually.

According to the first rumors, the Draghi government is about to launch a measure that will draw the highly anticipated road map for a return to normality. From the beginning of April the Super Green Pass, or the certificate issued following complete vaccination or recovery, should no longer be necessary for outdoor activities, to sit at the bar or restaurant and to play a game of soccer.

To get on bus and metro, for travel by plane, train or ship – without prejudice to the obligation to wear Ffp2 masks. the basic Green Pass should suffice, and therefore the one received by swab.

As far as hotels are concerned, it is still not entirely clear whether they will be able to do so as of April 1st stay without having to show any type of certificate, or if at least the basic Green Pass will continue to be required. The tourism sector is pressing for a reopening as soon as possible without certification of any kind, but the true return to normality is scheduled for May 1st, when the Green Pass even indoors.

On the front masks, these should no longer be mandatory even on means of transport starting from 1 June.