The extensions are over: bleeding car tax. Who risks

Vehicle owners in Italy in ten days will be grappling with the first deadline of 2022 of car tax. The car tax dated December 2021 will have to be paid by 31 January and this time there will be no extension that will come to the aid of taxpayers. The aid guaranteed by the government in 2020 and in the year just ended, to counter the negative economic effects of the pandemic from COVID-19, as reported The messenger, have been abolished and, therefore, there are no more shortcuts. It is essential to pay the car tax on time to avoid incurring unpleasant penalties.

What is the amount to be paid for the motor vehicle tax

Calculating the amount to pay for the car tax is not easy, since the amount varies according to some parameters: the environmental class and engine power. In any case, the payment system tends to penalize polluting vehicles and favors ecological vehicles. It goes from 3 euros per Kilowatt up to 100 and from 4.5 euros for cars over 100 Kilowatt (vehicles € 0) to 2.58 euros and 3.87 euros (vehicles from € 4 to € 6). To get the precise amount of the vehicle tax to be paid, the user can use the website of theAci which automatically calculates the car tax by entering the required data.

The procedures to follow to make the payment

There are several ways to pay the car tax. First of all, you can take advantage of pagoPA, the computerized system of Public administration. Payments can also be made by bank transfer online and at the offices of the Italian Post Office, the Sisal and Lottomatica points of sale. Other systems are the pagoBollo service of the Aci website and the Io app. Finally, in some regions, direct debit is provided.

Who does not pay the car tax

There are some cars that pay less or are even exempt from paying the automobile tax. Vehicles and mopeds that are more than twenty years old, but not older than thirty, and are considered to be of historical interest benefit from a 50% discount. The hybrid cars and electric vehicles registered in 2019 have total exemption for three or five years (depending on the region of residence), just as vehicles transporting the disabled do not pay the road tax.