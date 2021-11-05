the extra-evaluations and promotions of the Month of Used are underway – Nerd4.life

GameStop kicked off the Month of Used, an initiative thanks to which you will receive extra valuations on your video games used throughout the month of November. There will also be attractive promotions for oldgen games on the PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms.

The promotion is valid from today until Wednesday 1st December. By bringing your used items to your favorite GameStop point of sale, you will receive an extra evaluation compared to the system evaluation. The credit obtained can then be used to purchase any product in the store, to book upcoming news or to load a Gift Card.

GameStop, the Month of Used

Here are GameStop’s Month of Used promotions for your used video games:

Every game Nintendo Switch valid for promotions will be worth 30 euros (35 euros for Epic customers). The valid title can be replaced by two games with a minimum price of 24.98 euros.

valid for promotions will be worth 30 euros (35 euros for Epic customers). The valid title can be replaced by two games with a minimum price of 24.98 euros. Every game PS5 valid for promotions will be worth 30 euros (35 euros for Epic customers). The valid title can be replaced by 2 games with a minimum price of 24.98 euros.

valid for promotions will be worth 30 euros (35 euros for Epic customers). The valid title can be replaced by 2 games with a minimum price of 24.98 euros. Games PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One they will get an extra rating of 50% over the base one.

You can check if one of your games is valid for GameStop promotions at this address. From here instead you will reach the page dedicated to the Month of Used.

In addition, for the duration of the initiative you can buy all the games PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and Wii U used with 50% discount. While for those DS, PSP and PS Vita the 2×1 promo is active. As previously mentioned, GameStop’s Month of Use will be valid until December 1st.

What do you think, will you take advantage of the new promotion to get rid of used games that you no longer use? Or will you recover some old-gen glory? Let us know in the comments.

We also remind you that from GameStop it is possible to pre-order the Side Panels in the 5ides for PS5.

Content in collaboration with GameStop