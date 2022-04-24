the extra help of dark chocolate

The prevention of one of the most lethal cancers, that of the pancreas, could go through chocolate, as long as it is dark. It seems to be all thanks to magnesium, which is scarce in most of the foods taken in the daily diet but which is contained in high quantities in “dark” chocolate.

Confirmation of the benefits of the magnesium, already confirmed for diabetes, which in itself is a pathology with a high risk factor for pancreatic cancer, comes from a study carried out by scientists of theIndiana University and published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is very unique and different from other types of cancer. The 5-year survival rate is low, which makes prevention and identification of the risk factors associated with this disease very important.

explains the researcher Ka He. Just think that, as emerged from the study, each decrease of 100 mg in the daily intake of magnesium is associated with an increase in 24% of the appearance of the tumor.

Hence the recommendation of the specialists of consume the recommended quantities daily of magnesium through the intake of chocolate dark, vegetables leafy green e dried fruit.

Good news for fans of the chocolate: both with milk and dark, if consumed regularly at least once a week it would be able to enhance the cognitive functions.

Chocolate: because it’s good for you

Studies conducted so far have only looked at short-term effects, i.e. those reported immediately after consumption. A new Australian research, on the other hand, using food questionnaires submitted to a group of 968 consumers of the black delightobserved the consequences over a period of 30 yearscomparing the data with the results of a series of cognitive tests submitted to the participants to measure theirs performance in different areas (work, visual memory, verbal etc.).

The fact that the effects were the same for any type of chocolate suggested to the researchers that the credit could be due not just flavonoids, contained in the dark quality in higher concentrations.

Chocolate has recently been “incensed” by many Scientific studies for its beneficial effects on health, for example that cardiovascular.

