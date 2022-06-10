The extraordinary actress Viola Davis wants to come to El Salvador to do just one thing, would you accompany her?

The American actress Viola Davis posted on her Instagram account the message: “I want to do this! Who’s coming with me?” Along with a video in which a travel influencer is seen sliding down the largest slide in El Savior.

Davis was thrilled to see the influencer Alexa, also known as “Lil Miss Awkward”, fall down the colorful slide of a restaurant in the foothills of the San Salvador volcano. In the video Alexa demonstrates all her adrenaline by increasing the speed of her descent.

In Davis’s comments, many of her followers told her that they would accompany her to this extreme adventure in El Salvador, while others preferred to watch “from afar.”

Davis is an Oscar-winning actress and is recognized for being multifaceted in the world of Hollywood. This is how she has been able to enjoy her enormous talent in The Help (2011), as Aibileen Clark, a role for which she had an Oscar nomination; in the series How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal; and most recently as evil boss Amanda Waller, fronting the antiheroes of the Suicide Squad and other big hits.

Probably all the adrenaline from her roles will encourage her to slide down the slide, but what we can be sure of is that she would fall even more in love with El Salvador for all the adventures that the country can offer.