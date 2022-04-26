Entertainment

The extraordinary career of Cecilia Vicuña, the Chilean who received the Golden Lion at the 2022 Venice Biennale

  • Manuel Toledo
  • from Venice, for BBC World

Cecilia Vicuña receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 59th Venice Biennale, 2022

This weekend the 59th Venice Biennale opened its doors, with the largest female representation in its 127-year history.

On Saturday, Latin America experienced a significant moment, when the Chilean artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña received an Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievementan award that he shared with the German Katharina Fritsch.

“For decades, Vicuña has walked her own path, with precision, humility and obstinacy, anticipating many recent debates on ecology and feminism and imagining new personal and collective mythologies,” said the Italian curator of the biennial, Cecilia Alemani.

“Cecilia Vicuña’s artistic language is based on a great fascination with indigenous traditions and non-Western epistemologies,” added Alemani.

