The extraordinary career of Cecilia Vicuña, the Chilean who received the Golden Lion at the 2022 Venice Biennale

Manuel Toledo

from Venice, for BBC World

25 April 2022

image source, EPA Caption, Cecilia Vicuña receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 59th Venice Biennale, 2022

This weekend the 59th Venice Biennale opened its doors, with the largest female representation in its 127-year history.

On Saturday, Latin America experienced a significant moment, when the Chilean artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña received an Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievementan award that he shared with the German Katharina Fritsch.

“For decades, Vicuña has walked her own path, with precision, humility and obstinacy, anticipating many recent debates on ecology and feminism and imagining new personal and collective mythologies,” said the Italian curator of the biennial, Cecilia Alemani.

“Cecilia Vicuña’s artistic language is based on a great fascination with indigenous traditions and non-Western epistemologies,” added Alemani.

The biennial, which had been postponed due to the pandemic, will be held until November 27, 2022.

mother’s eyes

Cecilia Vicuña was born in Santiago de Chile in 1948, into a family of artists, and studied art at the University of Chile and the Slade School of Fine Arts in London, where she was at the time of Augusto Pinochet’s military coup in September 1973.

From 1975 to 1980 he lived in Bogotá and later settled in New York, where he still lives.

image source, Manuel Toledo Caption, The exhibition of works by Vicuña in Venice. The work on the right is called Leoparda de ojitos and is from 1976.

In recent years his work has been worthy of wide international recognition, especially since his Quipu textile facilities will be presented at the Documenta 14 exhibitions in Germany and Greece.

Recently, the Tate Modern gallery in London, which acquired one of those installations, Quipu Womb (2017), announced that Vicuña will carry out the next Hyundai Commission for its Turbine Hallone of the most coveted commissions on the international art circuit.

image source, Lucy Dawkins / Tate Modern Caption, Cecilia Vicuña poses with her Quipu Womb installation acquired by the Tate Modern gallery in London.

image source, Tate Modern Caption, Vicuña’s artistic language is based on a great fascination with indigenous traditions, such as this installation with quipu – the Inca system of ropes and knots – exhibited at the Berkeley Art Museum.

A series of paintings and an installation representing his work from the mid-1960s to the present are on display in the Giardini pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

The installation, NAUfraga (2022) was made especially for this biennial with ropes and debris found in the city of canals and suggests its slow sinking due to climate change.

NAUfraga represents a continuation of his so-called ‘precarious’ works, with ‘basuritas’, which he began to make in Chile in 1966.

image source, Manuel Toledo Caption, The NAUfraga installation was made especially for this biennial with ropes and debris found in Venice, a continuation of his ‘precarious’ work that he began in 1966.

Some of the paintings are recent, like Virgen Puta (2021), while others, like La Comegente (2019) and Llaverito (2019), are based on lost works from the 1970s.

One of the paintings from those years that was preserved and is exhibited at the biennial, Bless me mamita (1977) -a portrait of her mother- was selected for the publicity material of the biennial and its catalog.

The Chilean painter has highlighted on her social media that, thanks to that, her mother’s eyes are everywhere in Venice.

image source, Tate Modern Caption, Bless me Mamita (2017) was selected for the publicity material of the biennial and its catalog.

historical biennial

Other women also made history in this Biennial.

The American Simone Leigh was named best artist of the biennale and the United Kingdom pavilion, with the work of Sonia Boyce, was selected as the best national representation.

It is the first time that two black women, Leigh and Boyce, have won the most prestigious awards in the world of contemporary art.

The main exhibition, whose name, The Milk of Dreams, is inspired by the title of a book by British-Mexican surrealist artist Leonora Carrington, includes more than 200 artists from 58 countries.

According to the curator, the decision that most of the works be by women and gender-nonconforming artists reflects “a deliberate reconsideration of the centrality of men in the history of art and contemporary culture.”

The exhibition includes works by other creators from Latin America, such as the Cuban Belkis Ayonwhose Afro-Cuban-inspired colographies open the Arsenale pavilion, around a huge bust of a black woman whose skirt looks like a hut.

It was precisely for that bust, called Brick House (2019), that Simone Leigh received the Golden Lion.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Simone Leigh received the Golden Lion for the Brick House bust.

are also displayed three arpilleras by the Chilean Violeta Parra and five gigantic oven-sculptures by the Argentine Gabriel Chailerepresenting members of his family.

One of the rooms is dedicated to a beautiful installation of Colombian artist Delcy MorelosTerrestrial Paradise (2022), in which viewers walk among large masses of land that smell of hay, cocoa, cassava flour and spices.

In general, this biennial offers less video works than previous editions and more paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textile works and installations.

And perhaps because the female gaze prevails, many of the works have great poetic force and invite meditation.

For many of the visitors and the artists themselves, it is a historic and hopeful moment.