The extravagant yacht rented by David and Victoria Beckham during their holidays on the French Riviera

Burning karaoke in a bar in Saint-Tropez, jet ski outing, family reunion… David and Victoria Beckham are making the most of their holidays on the Côte d’Azur.

And for their stay on the shores of the Mediterranean, the star couple saw things big. They rented a huge yacht, the madsummerto welcome their children, their friends and in particular the American model Gigi Hadid.

95 meters long, this yacht was “tailor-made for world-class luxury rental, offering a host of spacious living spaces and fabulous amenities”specifies the lessor on its website.

Playrooms for children, dance floor, cinema room, gym, sauna, spa, 12 meter swimming pool, beach on the rear pontoon, helicopter landing pad… it can accommodate up to 12 guests and operates with 28 crew members.

Rental amount? 1.6 million euros, the week!