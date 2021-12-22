the extreme decision, a dossier on the government table – Libero Quotidiano





Extend the Christmas school holidays. This is one of the hypotheses on which the control room called by Mario Draghi. For days, in fact, with increasingly high infections, there are many experts in pressing so that the unvaccinated children return to class a few days late. It had been before Massimo Galli to urge the executive, because “children under 5 who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus have a greater risk of spreading the infection” and, therefore, for the infectious disease specialist at the Sacco hospital in Milan “it would not be bad” that the schools closed for a while longer.

Same speech from Walter Ricciardi, no less than the advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, who had highlighted how “January will be a particularly problematic month” and “in schools the Omicron variant finds a boundless prairie”. To the point that even the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti had indicated the extension of the students’ Christmas holidays as a possible mitigation measure.

These are the reasons why the control room could consider the hypothesis. At least for kindergartens, since children up to 5 years old do not have access to vaccinations, and for the primary cycle where the administration has just started. Some institutes have already anticipated the government. In Rome, the Jesus and Mary al Fleming institute returned to Dad until December 23rd. Similar measures also in Florence and Arezzo, as well as in some of Cilento. Not to mention the city of Benevento, where the mayor Clemente Mastella he anticipated the closure of all schools. Meanwhile, the premier and the ministers are already thinking about the return of the obligation of the outdoor mask throughout the country, the reduction of the Super green pass and the obligation to test for vaccinated and cured on which, however, the debate is not lacking.