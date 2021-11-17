the extreme decision to stop arrivals, the case shakes Europe – Libero Quotidiano





Decathlon has decided not to sell canoes anymore in the shops of Calais and Grande-Synthe, in the North of France. The reason? Stop the migrants. The sportswear and equipment group released a note in which it communicated: “The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible given the current context”. It seems, in fact, that these articles were not used for sporting purposes. “They could be used for cross the Channel “, the company said. Who then added: “The lives of people would be in danger”.



The measure was taken after only yesterday hundreds of migrants crossed the canal. Something similar happened last Friday: three migrants – as reported by the Corriere della Sera – were found missing after attempting the crossing by canoe, while the day before two canoes were found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea. According to the British Home Office, last Thursday 1,185 people landed in southern England aboard small boats.



Meanwhile, in the north of France, the police have cleared a migrant camp where a thousand people lived. The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, he announced in a tweet calling the field “illegal”. This situation – with numerous migrants trying to reach the UK from Northern France – has created further tensions between Paris and London, already at loggerheads over fishing licenses.



