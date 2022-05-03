The “extremely fast” recharge for electric cars arrives: 60% in 6 minutes – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The scientists of the University of Science and Technology of China have devised a new technology which they describe as “extremely fast charging”, with which they manage to reach the 60% of the capacity of a lithium battery in just 6 minutes. The key to this advance lies in the anode redesign of the cells with a new porous architecture in which the graphite particles that serve as lithium support are embedded in an optimal arrangement.

The speed of recharging the batteries of electric vehicles is one of the handicaps that this technology currently faces, whose limit is to match it with that needed to fill a fuel tank. The breakthrough achieved by Chinese scientists is heralded as a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The lithium-ion batteries that are commonly used in electric cars and are made up of two electrodes between which is an electrolytic solution that is responsible for transporting the lithium ions from one to the other. when it loads In a battery, electrical current moves lithium ions from the cathode (negative) to the anode (positive) through the electrolyte. The process is reversed when use the battery: the ions return to the cathode releasing the electric current.

Although the cathode chemistry is the one that offers more possibilities to modify the final characteristics of the cells (NCM, NCA, LOT, LCO), the anode is also important. Led by researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, the work focuses precisely at the anode. Its redesign can offer great benefits in the general performance of managing to retain much more energy and allow a much faster recharge.

Other research has focused on replacing the mixture of graphite and copper with pure lithium metal, which is considered a material that could multiply the energy capacity of current batteries by 10. Other interesting examples include the introduction of experimental nanospheres at the anode to increase capacity, or remove it completely to create a smaller, more economical battery.

However, the authors of the new study sought to improve the standard anode by redesigning it, incorporating graphite particles of a certain size scattered throughout a new porous architecture. The idea was to address the unordered nature of today’s anodes, which feature many empty spaces that result in poor performance of fast charging. The strategy focused on the use of theoretical models at the particle level to determine their optimal arrangement.

To this ideal distribution of particles and gaps in different sizes on the anode, the team added copper nanowires, a copper coating, and used heating and cooling treatments to shape their new component. As posted TechExplore, This anode was incorporated into a standard lithium-ion battery, allowing it to be recharged to 60% of its capacity in 5.6 minutes and to 80% in 11.4 minutes.

In the information offered, it is described as a “extremely fast charging lithium ion battery”. Scientists see this technology as a promising springboard to achieve the goal set by the US Department of Energy to recover 16 kilometers of autonomy for every minute of charge (approximately 100 kilometers for every minute it remains connected).