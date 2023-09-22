The extremely silly ‘Expand4ables’ is based on self-parody

By Katie Walsh | Tribune News Service



In 2010, Sylvester Stallone created the mother of all geezer teasers in “The Expendables,” gathering every over-the-hill action star in a single movie as if they were Pokémon – they have to catch ’em all. Since then, our favorite monuments of masculinity have come and gone, but still, The Expendables endure, whether we want them to or not. A full nine years after “The Expendables 3,” we have “The Expendables,” with Stallone back in the cockpit and trusty Jason Statham riding shotgun.

Scott Waugh, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator who directed “Need for Speed,” leads this latest iteration, which concerns a crew of easily expendable villains who get every second of juiced-up action. Work on various secret missions like the franchise. It thrives on digital blood splatter, bootleg CGI, and chants about genitalia, but the animus behind these films is a nostalgia for the retro action movies of the 1980s and ’90s, where men were muscular and misogyny was cool. Everyone – at least that’s the image we’re presented with in the extremely silly “Expand4ables,” a movie that borders on self-parody.

Waugh and cinematographer Tim Morris-Jones bring a bright, cartoonish look to the film, while writers Kurt Wimmer, Tad Dagerhart and Max Adams deliver cliched one-liners (Spencer Cohen contributed the story, Dave Callaham contributed the characters. Gave). This is especially evident in their early mission, where Barney Ross (Stallone) and Lee Christmas (Statham), and the rest of the Expendables crew, attempt to obtain a set of nuclear detonators from a cunning thief, Rahmat (Iko Uwais). Who stole them from Moammar Gaddafi’s compound in Libya.

The action is messy, the geography is vague, and some shots seem stitched together with just a pixel and a prayer. As Christmas chirps above an all-terrain vehicle wielding a .50 caliber weapon, it looks like it could have been shot with rear projection, the green screen work is so shoddy. This scene is so incredibly bad and incredibly wacky that one has to laugh in disbelief.

But it’s so much better than the rest of the film, which becomes mind-numbing. Stallone drops out, and Gina (Megan Fox) takes over leadership of the Expendables, although Fox seems exceptionally disinterested in the whole affair. Probably because the show requires Gina to jump into the Halo and fight bad guys in a crop top, full glam and surprisingly long and cumbersome hair extensions.

This look is ridiculously impractical in 2023, when even Hayley Atwell tied her hair into a ponytail for her big action scene in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” and you can barely see Fox averting his eyes. Can be seen tilting. It’s strange that even though she has distanced herself from her role as the object of lust in “Transformers,” she’s back in another testosterone-fueled action movie with nothing to do besides stare. There is nothing for. It’s not Fox’s fault, but the fault of these filmmakers, who can’t imagine anything else for him, even though he’s apparently in charge of this mission, giving a few lines detailing the plan. .

Gina’s team must now drop the same set of nuclear detonators from a container ship en route to Vladivostok. But they are soon confined by Rahmat’s henchmen and spend most of the film standing in a small room or strolling around the ship trading stale jabs. Christmas is excluded from this mission due to a minor infraction, but he makes his way into it nonetheless, and thank God, because he appears to be the only Expendable with any pep in his step.

“Expand4ables” is Statham’s show, but is it really the show he wants to star in? He carries out the actions with great ease, while Fox seems bored out of his mind, dripping with sarcasm in every line. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is there too. Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren are the two other returning original cast members, while Jacob Scipio and Levi Tran round out the team as Galen and Lash, respectively.

Even two of the most reliable action movie ringers, renowned martial artists Iko Uwais and Tony Jaa, can’t help “Expend4ables” take the edge off. For most of the film Uwais is put on a walkie-talkie in the face of escalating threats, only getting one fight scene at the end (wasting Eko Uwais is an action cinema crime). Jaa steps things up a bit, and while the film briefly veers towards being a martial arts film, there is a spark of real potential.

But Waugh doesn’t take advantage of what he has to work with. “Expand4Dibles” wants to be a movie that’s best watched on cable with commercial breaks, or on a beat-up VHS tape, but there are far more entertaining action classics that can get the job done – making listing this tedious a There is no need for a team.

