The extremist-writer who killed five people after recounting their deaths in books – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

The story of the Colorado killer Lyndon McLeod: Alt Right ideology, racism, misogyny. And a trilogy of volumes in which he had staged his criminal plan against acquaintances and former employees of his tattoo parlor

Monday 27 December, Lyndon McLeod launched a raid between Denver and Lakewood, in Colorado. Five dead. A tragic outcome to which is added the end of the same murderer hit by the police. A mission announced in novels published by the massacre a few years ago.

The killer targeted people he knew, employees of a hotel and a tattoo shop. He caught them at work or in their homes, then ran away until he was intercepted by a patrol. The firefight ended with the wounding of an officer and the death of the shooter. At the origin of the raid perhaps psychiatric problems and extremism, aspects that emerged in some books written by the murderer under the pseudonym of Roman McLay.

At the heart of the trilogy the protagonist, Lyndon, a man with radical ideas of the Alt Right, a violent misogynist, convinced of the supremacy of males and determined to wipe out the weak. A racist, opposed to anti-Covid measures, angry with the world, ready to act by any means to combat social injustices, incapable of having normal relationships with others.

He himself had a tattoo parlor but he had been forced to close it after arguing with employees. Also in his Lyndon books he had told crime scenes indicating addresses of places and a couple of names, Michael Swinyard and Alicia Cardenas. A prophecy that was actually a premeditated plan: some crimes of December 27 took place in the same places described in the texts, while Michael Swinyard and Alicia Cardenas were two real victims of the raid. Details that suggest a sort of revenge of a disturbed person, a crazy gesture with an ideology that is however extreme behind it. Aspects to be investigated, with the investigators for now cautious in indicating a motive.

The story, however, deserves attention for three elements. First. McLeod remembers do-it-yourself jihadists involved in attacks in Europe, individuals with a confused profile. Second. It is a new episode where the shooter has mixed hatred of women with the ideology of the Alt-Right. According to the experts, almost a dozen cases are reported. Third. It is a drama where the line between terrorism and instability is really thin.