the exuberant price he paid for his incredible diamond watch

Erling Haaland is in the process of changing teams after signing a contract to play the next few seasons with Manchester City, the club that made him the best offer to join their ranks.

Despite the moments of adaptation, the Norwegian athlete continues his training, known to be one of the strictest and inspired by that of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling Haaland completes his routine with a diet that is characterized by eating many dishes throughout the day.

“I have never seen anyone eat as much as him. Eat like a bear»said his compatriot Josh King.

The 21-year-old’s diet consists of eating six times a day, which keeps him energized during all his routine activities, as he ingests 4,000 calories a day, twice what a person needs .

In addition, the footballer commented that during the day he can consume simpler recipes, such as pasta or grilled chicken. Of course, they are all prepared by your personal chef, who cooks for you mostly without oil or salt.

Erling Haaland’s diet

The athlete follows this diet for much of the year, especially when he is in tournament season and knows he has to start the team for many games in a row.

Sometimes she allows herself to break out of her strict diet to indulge in foods like sweet and sour chicken, kebab or pizza, her three favorite dishes, which she cannot eat very often.