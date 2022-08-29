The eye of Denis Balbir: “Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille? From the realm of dreams and the unreal »

Zapping Goal! soccer club Instant Mercato: Lukaku proposed to PSG, Moses Simon in the small papers of OM

“On Sunday, OM easily beat OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera (3-0). Marseille have passed their first test of the season and from an accounting point of view it’s almost perfect so far. Against the Gym, the Phocaeans clearly dominated the debates, scoring three fine goals. The fact remains that OM are still expected at the turns when the marathon of matches is about to start.

In the space of a fortnight, there will be the reception of Clermont, the trips to Auxerre and Tottenham, the match against Lille, Frankfurt… By September 15, that’s still big deadlines. This is where we will see if OM have the bench of their ambitions, if the squad is really big enough. This is also where we will really be able to begin to judge the work of Igor Tudor. The Croatian has not yet been adopted by the Marseille public. Some even criticized it. I am one of them because I did not understand all his choices. But the justice of the peace concerning him are the results and, for the moment, these prove him right. Especially since the way is there.

“The beginnings of Alexis Sanchez? It’s fantastic “

Among the first lessons that we can draw from the last matches, there is the integration and the significant contribution of Alexis Sanchez. Beyond his two goals against Nice, the Chilean immediately blended into the game plan and brings real added value to the Olympians. It also shows that very great players do not need time to adapt. His connections with Dimitri Payet or Mattéo Guendouzi are already obvious. To start as he does in this volcano that is OM, it’s fantastic! It will be essential to approach this Champions League 2022-23 of which we expect a lot in Marseille.

I saw a lot of comments on this Champions League draw that OM did well and that it would still be difficult for Paris. I absolutely do not agree with this received idea that Marseille had an “easy” draw. Frankfurt is certainly not a big name but won the Europa League last year. The Germans have an ultra-playful team, strong on the move. Tottenham is not easy either. And those who believe that Sporting Lisbon is a gift have never seen the Portuguese play… For me, it’s a complicated group. On paper, it’s less impressive than Inter Milan, Naples, Real, Bayern or Manchester City, but it’s just as difficult. OM must be aware of this if they want to exist in this C1.

“CR7 at OM, this transfer seems unthinkable to me”

To finish on OM, I wanted to come back to this crazy rumor on social networks about the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. A “Twittos” ignited. This created a little fantasy among some fans. If he is right and CR7’s arrival at OM is confirmed, he can always claim his commission from Ronaldo’s agent and the club… Jokes aside, this transfer seems unthinkable to me. Now we have seen so many incredible things in football that we can’t swear to anything… Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille is in the realm of dreams and the unreal. It would be fantastic to have a Clasico Messi vs Ronaldo in Ligue 1. But, for now (and even if it makes your mouth water!), this rumor is simply part of Marseille folklore. »