The eye of Denis Balbir: “Neymar has become a nefarious in the window of Paris”

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

“If we trust what is written in the press, Neymar Jr is pushed towards the exit at PSG. Five years right after his arrival with great fanfare for a record amount of €222 million. Is it really surprising? The Brazilian is really an annoying player, an annoying character. Neymar did not bring what he should have compared to Kylian Mbappé who arrived the same summer. Without going to trial, the former Barcelona player was far too inconsistent, irregular and injured to win the hearts of the fans. He missed too many key moments.

Even if it’s a bit of a coffee shop to say it, it’s always easier to score 2-3 against Angers than to shine against Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the Champions League. This unfortunately remains the image of Neymar: easy in the league, technically strong but too irregular and undisciplined to allow Paris to take a step forward in Europe. I also think that, by his attitude, he has become harmful to the showcase of PSG. Qatar wanted to promote a club of stars set up with seriousness, “Ney” has harmed its image by its extra-sporting life, by its bling-bling birthday parties or its long nights at poker… In Doha as in the stands, he tired a lot of people.

“A Neymar at 50 M€ is almost a gift”

Even if it’s hard to make him bear the burden of all the negative things that happened at PSG, Neymar must in my opinion leave even if, because of his salary and the length of his contract in Paris, his sale promises to be complicated to manage. Even with a big discount on its original price, few clubs can afford it. Even more in this difficult summer market 2022 which finally moves quite a bit…

It is rumored that PSG does not care and is ready to part with Neymar for 50 M€. When I see that at the same time, the club is ready to pay Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) for 60 M€, I wonder if we haven’t reversed lines or amounts! It’s true that despite all his flaws and injuries, a €50m Neymar is almost a gift. More in any case than more disciplined but less talented players. We must not forget that, over an evening more than over time, we have to deal with a player who can be magical and switch games. In the end, that’s what’s most frustrating with him…”