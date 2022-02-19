The eyeshadows that you will wear this spring (even if you have never worn them)

Blues, greens, turquoises, violets, pinks, metallics… get ready because the explosion of color that arrives this spring to dye your eyes is intense. With such a wide range of colors, the designs multiply. “The bright hues and bold designs they reach their maximum splendor this season”, explains Macarena Tintorer, make up artist at Yanbal Spain. Don’t think you won’t dare to wear them, because the catwalk has already announced the trend and celebrities are encouraged to wear them, like Lily Collins. In them you will see that they are much more bearable than you thought, both for day and night looks.

eighties shadows

imaxtree

Highly pigmented turquoises, blues, greens and violets will fill the streets with a great capacity to adapt to your spring looks. This season is trending again color block, a super fun and cheerful makeup for which the blue and lilac tones are perfect. “Apply one of the two with the round applicator on the mobile eyelids, you can blur them a little with the blending brush to give them a more casual touch. To finish, do not forget to use the lighter shades, such as pearl, and apply it with light touches.” on the tear duct and the arch of the eyebrow, you will make your eyes look wider”, explains make-up artist Macarena Tintorer.

metallic looks

imaxtree

Pay attention to the tones silver, gold, copper, bronze and platinum in metallic finish because they arrive with force. Cooler colors like white have long been catwalk staples, aspiring to be the most illuminating option for your daytime looks.

flowery colors

imaxtree

It is a classic with the change of season. This year, the most typical colors of flowers are filled with luminosity, lightness and brilliance. The springtime explosion of color will bring us closer, beyond the pink and pastel, to ocher tones to achieve an unparalleled and brilliant mixture. Nature-inspired, earth-toned smoky shadows will also abound, so don’t rule out browns and chocolates.

between monochromatic shadows and explosive palettes

Charlotte Tilbury Smokey Taupe eyeshadow For sale in Charlotte Tilbury (26 euros)

High Pigment Eyeshadow 38 by KIKO Milano For sale on Amazon (5.99 euros) Buy Product

Yanbal Funtastic Eyeshadow Palette For sale in Yanbal (24.50 euros)

Sleek Lucid Dreams Eyeshadow Palette For sale in Druni (14.99 euros) Buy Product

