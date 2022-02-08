The F-35 fighter crashes into the US aircraft carrier: 7 injured

The pilot launched himself just before the impact of the plane: he is in good condition. Seven sailors were injured





by Leonard Berberi / CorriereTv



On January 24, 2022, a fighter Navy F-35C of the United States had an accident while landing on the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson engaged in operations in the South China Sea. The pilot launched himself shortly before the impact of the plane and was recovered with a military helicopter in good condition. In all, however, they are seven sailors were wounded: Three of these requested evacuation for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines, and four were treated by the ship’s medical staff. The US Navy has confirmed the incident, but in the following days they are at least two videos popped up on social media that film the impact from two different angles. The videos were recorded by the ship’s security cameras and then obtained and posted by someone working on board.