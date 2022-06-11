The “F-word” acceptable on French-language radio, according to the Standards Council

The organization claims that when all programming is in French, only songs broadcast during the day that frequently use the “F-word” or use it to insult someone violate the code of ethics are given to Canadian private broadcasters.

In English Canada, the organization’s code of ethics limits the broadcast of this word and its variants to late-night broadcasts. But the Council has already recognized that this word does not have the same brutality when used by French speakers. the CCNR thus created a different standard for the broadcast of this English word in French-language broadcasts.

In a 2016 decision, the organization concluded that first of all, in French, the word “fucking“does not have the same vulgar connotation as in English, and then that the language evolves and that we must see in it the reflection of current society .

The self-regulatory body for the broadcasting sector said on Wednesday that its French-speaking decision-making committee had studied the complaint of an English-speaking listener, who filed on December 7, 2021 with the CCNR questions about the broadcast of vulgar words in English songs broadcast in Quebec.

The lady then explained that her young children were hearing violent, vulgar and sexual language when they were listening to the radio in the car, on a Quebec pop music station, CHXX-FM. The listener quoted the songs in English That’s What I Want by Lil Nas X, Just Look Up of Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, and abcdefu de Gayle, but also the French-speaking song Gayeby FouKi.

The organization concluded that the occasional presence of the F-word was acceptable, even if one of the analyzed songs, abcdefu of Gayle, effectively violated the code of ethics, because the insult was directed several times against people of the entourage of the ex-lover of the singer. Furthermore, the committee points out that there is a redacted version of this song, which could be broadcast during prime time.