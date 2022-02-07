The Fabelmans: David Lynch will be in the new film by Steven Spielberg

For the series “stellar collaborations“, David Lynch will participate in the next project of Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans. The film that will be released by Universal on November 23 (the date that corresponds to Thanksgiving), is one semi autobiography by the director of ET- The extraterrestriala Bildungsroman inspired by his childhood and set in Arizona, where 75-year-old Spielberg grew up. The film is currently in production, but what will be the role assigned to David Lynch is still unknown, and probably will remain so until its debut in the theaters of the opera. What is known for certain, however, is the composition of the rest of the cast, in which they appear Michelle Williams (Dawson’s Creek), Seth Rogen (Bad neighbors), Paul Dano (Ruby Sparks)Julia Butters (Once upon a time in … Hollywood) and young Gabriel LaBelle (iZombie). Williams and Dano are in all likelihood the interpreters of little Spielberg’s parents, while Rogen hopefully plays the part of the uncle.

LaBelle is the most obvious candidate for the role ofSpielberg’s teenage alter ego, the dreamy kid who grew up far from Hollywood and the entertainment capitals who dreams of becoming a successful filmmaker. Butters will be the protagonist’s sister. The large cast also features Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman. The Fabelmans was written by the same director who has already signed Hollywood film milestones such as Duel (1973), The shark (1975), Close encounters of the third kind (1977), the Indiana Jones saga, The empire of the sun (1987), Jurassic Park (1993) and Ready Player Onand (2018,) in collaboration with Tony Kushner, his regular professional partner also in the very recent reworking of West Side Story.

Returning to David Lynch, the director of alienating cult films like Blue velvetWild at Heart, Eraserhead And Mullholland Driveas well as the “dad” along with Mark Frost of the seminal series Twin Peaks had not, as mentioned, crossed his path with that of Spielberg before, but he is not new to the passage in front of the camera: as an actor he has already played, always in Twin Peaks, the part of hard-of-hearing FBI special agent Gordon Cole, and then guest starred in comedies such as Louie And The Cleveland Show; was also in the cast of Lucky by Harry Dean Stanton from 2017.