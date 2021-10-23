The Fabelmans, Michelle Williams is Spielberg’s mother in the photos from the set

Shooting continues on the semi-autobiographical film by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, and thanks to JustJared we have the first images from the set of the protagonists in stage clothes. From Michelle Williams And Paul Dano, in the roles of the late mother Leah and Spielberg’s father, a Seth Rogen, whose character is roughly based on the director’s favorite uncle.

Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano masked up on the set of Steven Spielberg’s new movie #TheFabelmans. Check out the pics here: https: //t.co/mPO8Ml20h2 – JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 10, 2021

In the few stolen photos during the making, we see the filmmaker directing Williams, in 1950s dresses and short blonde hair with bangs. With her, Dano, in brown corduroy in the role of Arnold Spielberg, caught on arrival on the set in Los Angeles. While on the beach in Malibu, California, the other cast members were busy, including Gabriel LaBelle, Sam Rechner, Chloe East And Seth Rogen (which we see in the reportage of Daily Mail)

Steven Spielberg directs Seth Rogen along with costar Gabriel LaBelle on set of his new semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans https://t.co/gFhJvv7Nme – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 7, 2021

As revealed in recent weeks, the rich cast also includes other actors, all of them prominent. Understandably given the level of the characters involved and the story told. Which – as everyone knows – will be inspired by the story of Spielberg himself, especially in his years youth and of early career.

The Fabelmans, also Judd Hirsch in Spielberg’s autobiographical film

To write it, inevitably, the director, also assisted in this case by his friend Tony Kushner. Called to consistently stage a story that Spielberg has referred to several times over the years. Speaking of his childhood in Arizona as a source of inspiration for many of his films and the characters who have been part of them.

Like family members portrayed by Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett And Jonathan Hadary, which we hope to see in future reports and behind the scenes. Like the Sammy of the aforementioned Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator), the boy built on the stories of the director’s first experiences of those years.