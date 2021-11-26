The Fabelmans: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen on the set of the new movie by Steven Spielberg

Michelle Williams, Paul Dano And Seth Rogen were photographed on the set of the autobiographical film of Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans. The three will play the relatives of the young aspiring director, played by Gabriel LaBelle.

The Fabelmans, which is based on the youth experiences of Spielberg in Arizona, he will explore the main character’s relationship with his parents over the decades. Michelle Williams And Paul Dano they will play the mother and father of Spielberg, while Seth Rogen will play one of the director’s favorite uncles.

Below are the photos from the set of Los Angeles published by the JustJared website.

The director, before being the great author of today, applied to the USC film school, but was never accepted. Spielberg began his career as an unpaid intern with Universal Studios. In total he has won four awards Oscar.

In the cast of The Fabelmans, in addition to the actors already mentioned, too Julia Butters, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Isabelle Kusman, Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett And Jonathan Hadary.

Steven Spielberg wrote the screenplay for The Fabelmans with Tony Kushner, who is also the screenwriter of the highly anticipated West Side Story. The film is an adaptation that sees as protagonists Ansel Elgort And Rachel Zegler. In the cast we also find David Alvarez in the role of Bernardo, Ariana DeBose as Anita e Mike Faist as Riff.

Set in 1950s New York, West Side Story tells the rivalry between two gangs of teenagers: the Sharks and the Jets. In this climate of hatred, Tony, a former Jets and best friend of their boss, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.

