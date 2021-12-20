The Fabelmans: release date of Steven Spielberg’s next movie revealed

When it comes to Steven Spielberg, it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t seen at least one of his films. The American director has created timeless works such as “The shark“,”ET the extra-terrestrial“,”Jurassic Park“And many others. Now we have new information on Steven Spielberg’s next project, The Fabelmans.

The release date was recently officially revealed. According to Variety, the semi-biopic will be released next Thanksgiving weekend on November 23, 2022. Set in Arizona, the play is billed as a free adaptation of Spielberg’s childhood.

The film was shot in Los Angeles this summer and the Amblin production will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The Fabelmans will be the acclaimed director’s 36th film and follows his adaptation of West Side Story. The film joins an already crowded month in terms of theatrical releases.

David O. Russell’s next film (American Hustle) will be released on November 4th, Warner Bros also has the release of The Flash for the same date. Disney / Marvel will follow with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the week after, November 11, and then there will be Creed III which will debut on November 23rd.

The Fabelmans have caused a stir all year with an impressive cast. So far, it includes Michelle Williams who will play Spielberg’s mother, Paul Dano will be the father, and Seth Rogen the director’s uncle. The film is gearing up to become a major award winner next year, as it will surely be Spielberg’s most personal film to date.

The director is gaining momentum again this year for West Side Story, which is getting great reviews. Specific plot details for The Fabelmans are unknown for now. Although the film will presumably explore the more formative and developmental parts of Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona.

