The Fablemans: first photos from Spielberg’s set | Cinema

The filming of some sequences of, the new film by Steven Spielberg partly inspired by his life.

The production shot beach scenes with protagonists Chloe East (actress of Generation!) and the rookie Sam Rechner, chosen to play one of the director’s classmates in high school.

Steven Spielberg, after West Side Story, will direct the film inspired in part by his own life and growing up years in Arizona starting this summer.

Seth Rogen he was chosen to play the director’s favorite uncle as a child, with whom he enjoyed excellent relations. Next to him we will find Michelle Williams as the director’s mother, while Paul Dano he was instead chosen to play a figure inspired by the director’s father. Julia Butters, the revelation of Once upon a time … in Hollywood, will play the director’s “sister” instead.

The title of the film could be The Fablemans. It is currently unclear whether it is actually the title, a working title or the working title.

The project will be written by Spielberg together with Tony Kushner, screenwriter with whom he has already shared experiences such as Munich And Lincoln.

