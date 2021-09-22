The Fablemans, set photos from Steven Spielberg’s film

Filming is underway this summer on the project that the director wrote with screenwriter Tony Kushner; together they worked on titles like “Lincoln” and “Munich”

There is a lot of curiosity about the new project that Steven Spielberg is working on. The director is working on the set of what will probably be called “The Fablemans”, a feature film that will tell a story partly inspired by his life. Some photos have appeared on the net showing some rumors from the set currently set up in California. On the beaches of Malibu, a few scenes are being shot that relate to the filmmaker’s youth.

Photos from the Malibu set deepening



The best films coming out in July and where to see them. PHOTO The exclusive is from the Just Jared Jr. site which specializes with updates on the acclaimed stars from the teen audience. In this case, the photos are absolutely on topic as they show actress Chloe East (known for her participation in “Generation!”) along with Sam Rechner, the latter making its on-screen debut. The scene most likely shows an episode from Steven Spielberg’s youth whose life is at the center of “The Fablemans”, the feature film that the filmmaker himself is working on. The title should narrate in more depth the years of growth of the legendary director in Arizona for this reason in the casting call the actors who will play the figures that have to do with the family and the years of childhood and youth of Spielberg were chosen. . Seth Rogen was chosen for the role of his favorite uncle, with whom the director had a very good relationship. Michelle Williams will take on the role of mother of the director: actor Paul Dano will be the father instead.

The director’s sister it will be instead Julia Butters, appeared in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino. At the moment the title is in the shooting phase and there is still no certain date for the release but the state of production can give hope for fans who could see the feature film in theaters also by the end of 2022.

Tony Kushner is on the team The screenwriter is already working on the project “The Fablemans”, a title on which there is still no definitive confirmation since it could change during the production phase. old acquaintance by Steven Spielberg Tony Kushner: together with the director the latter has worked on films such as “Lincoln” and “Munich”. At the moment, in addition to this project, Steven Spielberg is working with the last stages of production of the film “West Side Story”, a film inspired by the worldwide famous Broadway musical of the same name whose release in theaters is scheduled for the end of the film. ‘year. There is a great deal of anticipation on this project, which combines the excellence of Hollywood and Broadway between cast and production; also on this work Tony Kushner is involved as an executive producer.