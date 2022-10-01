the fabulous action movie with Liam Neeson and the protagonist of Vikings

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: A fascinating action thriller is the most watched movie

The Protector, Netflix movie.jpg The Protector is an action, suspense and adventure Netflix movie.

What is The Protector about, the fantastic Netflix action movie

“An ex-marine and rancher from Arizona leaves a bloody trail when he becomes the protector of a boy on the run from murderous drug dealers“, assures the synopsis of Netflix.

The movie follows the adventures that Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) must live, after an unforeseen event occurs in the middle of the route. He is a vietman war veteran and as such, he could never detach himself from the sequels and nightmares that it left him.

In order to carry a quiet life, away from the big cities, he decides to settle in a country house in arizona. but all isThe calm ends when he meets a mother of Mexican origin with her son entering her property.

The protector, movie on Netflix.jpg Katheryn Winnick plays Sarah Pennington in the Netflix movie The Protector.

At first Jim wants to throw them out and threatens to call the patrol, but suddenly a van appears with a group of armed men and immediately takes the initiative and he will help them despite risking his life.

The woman dies immediately, Jim will take care of the 11-year-old boy and protect him from a group of drug traffickers who tirelessly search for him.

The guard has a duration of 1 hour and 47 minutes. The film was shot in Ohio and Albuquerque and wrapped in late 2019, just a few months before the pandemic restrictions began.

The Protector: Netflix Movie Cast

Liam Neeson (Jim Hansen)

Katherine Winnick (Sarah Pennington)

Theresa Ruiz (Pink)

John Paul Raba (Mauric)

Dylan Kenin (Randall Brennan)

Luce Rains (Everett Crawford)

Sean Rosales (Hernando)

Alfred Quiroz (Carlos)