The Fabulous Life of North West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Eldest Daughter

The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the keeping up with the Kardashians The star gave birth to Saint, and she wasn’t happy about it, the selfish author admitted on Live with Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister, I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She doesn’t like her brother,” E! personality told Ryan Seacrest at the time. “It’s so difficult for me. I thought it was like OK, a few months, she’s just getting used to it. She gets so jealous when I breastfeed and all that stuff. Now the phase does not disappear.

Eventually, North changed her tune. In April 2019, the little one pushed her brother to play crazy April Fool’s Day pranks on their father.

” [North] took ketchup from my bathroom and she begged me to let her spread it all over me and the bathroom like it was like a bad horror movie,” Kardashian said. She at the time. “Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say that I was hurt. No. »

The reality star explained, “She taught Saint how to pretend to cry – she showed him how! – and then she told him to shout, “Mom is dead!” Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this isn’t funny. It’s not a good joke.

North gained two younger siblings in January 2018 and May 2019 when sister Chicago and brother Psalm arrived, respectively. Now, the KKW Beauty designer, who started living apart from West in 2020, is perfectly happy with the size of her offspring.

“Kim loves being a mom and feels like her family is complete now, with two boys and two girls doing the same thing,” a source said. We Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “She feels like she’s spaced out each child just enough that it’s not too overwhelming for her.” »

In February 2021, the Self-centered the author and the rapper parted ways. We confirmed the news seven months after entering discussions with divorce lawyers.

