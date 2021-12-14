The fabulous world of Mario Draghi: the GDP at more than 6.5. But there is an explanation

In the uninterrupted chanson de geste dedicated by the minstrels of the court to the icy banker, the premier that the whole world envies us (probably without his knowledge), we are told events between the epic and the legendary that escape the understanding of those who want to keep a minimally rational listening.

Istat informs us that in the course of the current Covid pandemic already 73 thousand companies have closed their doors and 17 thousand are in the process of not reopening them. Every day we receive bulletins from the employment front which report the uninterrupted flight of multinationals that have decided to reallocate their production elsewhere. Good last – for now – Caterpillar of Jesi, which has just fired its 270 employees and dismantled the entire network of production partners. After Whirlpool of Naples, the Sematic-Wittur of Osio, la Novem Car di Bagnatica… and off you go.

Furthermore, during this two-year period of deadly glaciation of our production system, it seems problematic, to say the least, to hypothesize the innovative transformation of our production system, as well as the inversion of the trend in the product composition of the offer with which the Italian business system seeks to protect the market shares of the past. That is the range of products with low technological threshold (and with a high exposure to reproducibility by newly industrialized countries and with low labor costs) that characterize the mix of our export: food, fashion and furniture; in addition to the metalworking productions of small series that had ensured us a decent positioning as sub-suppliers of dominant industrial economies, primarily the German one.

In fact, the pre-Covid final figures, relating to our performance, confirmed for the umpteenth time that the system is growing at infinitesimal levels: half of Germany and even a third of Spain. Meanwhile the Confindustria Study Center he took pains to add another stroke in the same shade to the depressing picture; backdating the phenomenon with the observation that the gap between manufacturing Italy and the rest of the world has been widening since at least 2000: a sector that has expanded overall by 36.1%, while in our case it narrowed by 25.5%.

Therefore a scenario – between industrial investment leaks and systemic competitive decline – which makes it absolutely problematic to identify reasons that justify the triumphalist narrative according to which we would be in the presence of a new Economic Miracle. Translated into the astonishing figure of a +6.5 percent growth year-on-year, which would outclass any other Eurozone country; in particular Magna Germania, which according to Italian forecasts would be less than half of the Italian boom (2.7%).

The most reckless singers come to hypothesize for our country, hitherto considered to be hobbling (and returning from having liquidated experiences already accredited for miraculous such as canonical district clusters; closed or emigrated to Croatia or Timisoara), a leading future as the locomotive of the entire continental production system.

Unable to find an explanation for this soaring GDP, which is planting its roots in the midst of an absolutely unhappy decline, I sought enlightenment by addressing those who professionally monitor economic dynamics: a friend who explained the mystery to me.

The plus 6 point Italian of 2021 turns out to be a simple phenomenon called “rebound” compared to the previous year, which marked minus 9. Only partial recovery (as in the even more sensational case of Spain, which had dropped by 11 and now bounces by 6) which does not presuppose organizational restructuring or technological leaps, but only physiological adjustments: execution of orders that have already been in order for some time or restocking of stocks.

Certainly no genetic evolution of the national production model, which desperately (and stubbornly) continues to pursue competitive strategies focused on compressing production costs. As revealed by the not very flattering figure for our industrial system (and not only) which sees average wages at real values ​​even reduced compared to 1990 by a 2.9% (while they grew throughout the rest of Europe: from + 273.3% of Lithuania al +33.7 of Germany and al +31.1 French).

Sign of a precarious balance, whose questioning (read strikes) terrifies our rulers, who do not understand a chip of industrial policy. Not only the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, who is not an industrialist but a trader, placed there as a speaker and dealer for the owners. But also the premier, revered member of the banking caste, and the delegate minister: theAndrea Orlando, whose only professional activity was that of the party official. The heroes of the new Italian fairytale.