the face of Camilla Parker Bowles – Libero Quotidiano





President Joe Biden’s fart is now a matter of foreign policy. The Daily Mail has relaunched the gossip attributed to an outburst by Camilla Parker Bowles, scandalized by the gas emission of the head of the White House in Glasgow. And even Striscia la Notizia is now relaunching the fart-gate with a series of contributions from CoP26, the important international event that would have been the scene of presidential flatulence.





“It was blowing a bad air”, comments the host of the satirical news channel of Canale 5 founded and directed by Antonio Ricci Sergio Grisic, speaking of a “disconcerting news which, it must be said, made a lot of noise”. intestinal audio, roars and stinking breezes that shake the hair and hats of the Duchess Camilla.

Joe Biden’s fart in Glasgow: watch the video of Striscia la Notizia





Inevitable, then, the reference to Camilla’s companion, Prince Charles. Biden would have farted in the presence of the heir to the British throne and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Carlo then went up on the stage of the CoP26 but first he was the protagonist of a gaffe: the son of Queen Elizabeth tripped over a hail, risking falling in front of the crowded audience. According to Striscia la news, the gaffe was induced precisely by the inappropriate issue of Biden.



