World

the face of Camilla Parker Bowles – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read


President Joe Biden’s fart is now a matter of foreign policy. The Daily Mail has relaunched the gossip attributed to an outburst by Camilla Parker Bowles, scandalized by the gas emission of the head of the White House in Glasgow. And even Striscia la Notizia is now relaunching the fart-gate with a series of contributions from CoP26, the important international event that would have been the scene of presidential flatulence.

Long and noisy fart in Camilla's face. Joe Biden, horror of the president: She's upset

“It was blowing a bad air”, comments the host of the satirical news channel of Canale 5 founded and directed by Antonio Ricci Sergio Grisic, speaking of a “disconcerting news which, it must be said, made a lot of noise”. intestinal audio, roars and stinking breezes that shake the hair and hats of the Duchess Camilla.

Joe Biden’s fart in Glasgow: watch the video of Striscia la Notizia

With the Pope he got dirty underpants. Joe Biden, not only the long fart with Camilla: ruinous indiscretions

Inevitable, then, the reference to Camilla’s companion, Prince Charles. Biden would have farted in the presence of the heir to the British throne and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Carlo then went up on the stage of the CoP26 but first he was the protagonist of a gaffe: the son of Queen Elizabeth tripped over a hail, risking falling in front of the crowded audience. According to Striscia la news, the gaffe was induced precisely by the inappropriate issue of Biden.

Not just the thunderous fart. Biden, a report appears that demolishes it: is it already over for the US president?

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Portugal, the president dissolves Parliament: it is the end of the Costa government ‘betrayed’ by the left. Voting takes place on January 30th

5 days ago

“After the third dose, it will be necessary to do more”

1 week ago

Covid: free tests for all will return to Germany – Ultima Ora

2 days ago

Slovenia, few vaccines and infections on the rise: there is a 10-day lockdown or, alternatively, new severe restrictions

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button