The face of human beings will evolve with technology

The face of human beings will evolve based on technological advance, warn researchers in Denmark. These are the consequences.

Knowing the face of people who lived in the past generates a particular euphoria. Recently, a team of paleontologists in Denmark reproduced the face and full body of a prehistoric woman. From her bones, they designed a 3D model of how could that neolithic mother have been seenwho was buried with an 8-year-old boy.

Although the efforts of the scientific community have focused on investigating what human beings were like in the past, curiosity is also valid in reverse. Therefore, a team from X worked in collaboration with the BBC to find out what will the face of human beings be like in a million years. This is what they concluded.

A portal to the humans of the future

According to the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid, the remains of the first hominid to inhabit the Earth are dated to be 4 million years old. If the global climate crisis did not compromise the persistence of our species as it does, the most natural thing would be for human beings would live for a couple of million more years.

With this premise in mind, a team of scientists from Aarhus University, in Denmark, designed the face that human beings will probably have in a million years. For this, they considered key points in natural history of our evolution as a species. The farming is the first of them. Immediately afterwards, they chose the discovery of insulinto control diseases such as diabetes.

“We know which genes are involved in building a brain that is good at remembering people’s names,” explains Thomas Mailund, professor of bioinformatics at the institution. “We could change that.”

Although the specialist acknowledges that this possibility sounds closer “to science fiction”, he is certain that it is possible. The next step in the evolution of human beings, as he explains it to the BBCis artificially modify our organs through implants that optimize.

Undeniably, these adaptations will modify the humanity lifestyle. What is more: they will forever change the face of human beings, as well as the organic functioning of the body. “It is no longer really a biological issue, it is technological,” emphasizes the expert.

Is it possible to optimize the human body?

We are not far from implementing these kinds of ‘improvements’ to the human body, explains Mailund. In fact, we have been doing it for centuries: medicine has already modified the body to heal it or make it work better. The next step is to fully enter the brain with artificial implants.

With this, not only organizational functions will be ‘optimized’, the Danish team explains. The sensory capacity of human beings will also be expanded:

“In addition to brain implants, we may have more visible parts of the technology like an element of our appearance, like an artificial eye with a camera that can read different color frequencies and images,” write the authors of the research.

Scientists at Aarhus University are not the only ones betting on this type of technology. In contrast, Elon Musk has spent years developing similar implants with Neuralink. Videos of macaques playing Pong with just their minds have gone viral on social networks. Therefore, the South African tycoon feel ready to take the next step.

In addition to causing extreme suffering to macaques used to carry out their experiments, this type of evidence ethically disturbs the critics of their projects. More than anything, because he plans to implement them this year for people with severe spinal injuries. To the date, it is not known for sure how successful these alterations will be.

What if we colonize other planets?

The scientists at Aarhus University cannot ignore the fact that there are serious plans to colonize other planets. NASA’s Artemis mission, for example, intends to send women to the Moon for the first time with this intention. Unquestionably, from his point of view, these changes in the environment they will affect what human faces will look like in a million years.

The determining factor, the Danish bioinformaticians agree, will be in the genetic inheritance. Although there is currently no exact model of how we will see ourselves in a million years, it is a reality that “human genetic variation is increasing,” Mailund details. For this reason, it is “little we probably look the same in a million years”, concludes the specialist.

