The face of Odessa, by José Carlos Llop

Now that we’ve all turned experts in Ukraine – the same thing happens in every crisis – I have to admit that if I think about the time before the war, Ukraine was for me the great Chekhov and Isaac Babel –that is, literature and consciousness–, the writer Svetlana Alexievich –heir to both and as dazzling as his books are sad–, the birthplace of the poet Adam Zagajewski – later converted into Polish, the shifting of borders – and the nation of the actress Olga Kurilenko -infatuated since I saw her appear from behind in a very tight dress in a movie as foreign to me as Hitmaneven putting up with the heavy Terrence Malick to enjoy it in To the wonder–. And Ukraine was also the horror of Babi-Yar during World War II and the wonderful city of Odessanow besieged.

I came to Odessa –where Isaac Babel was from– through the film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Frederick Forsyth, which I remember as a good intrigue but which had little or nothing to do with the Ukrainian city. However, it aroused my curiosity about it and I found a city that, having belonged to the Russian empire, was pure Mitteleuropa, like any other in the Austro-Hungarian empire: a cosmopolitan city with beautiful architecture and ancient air and if I say ancient it is because of the mixture of races, different peoples, folklores and customs that have always come to this seaport. In short, the sensation of being a city with a vocation for freedom and experiencing miscegenation and tolerance as wealth: a colorful tableau of customs and languages ​​–it is not difficult to imagine the variety of clothing on its streets at the beginning of the 20th century– united by the magic of a city, which is the human invention that most unites what is different. Another pending account – traveling to Odessa – of which one suspects (it already happened to me before this war, I mean) that will remain so, pending.

But whenever I have been able, I have followed the news or reports that come from Odessa and more so now that the city is in danger. The other afternoon, in a television news, it appeared another queue of future refugees waiting for a train or a bus out of the besieged city. Among them was an old woman, as elegant as she was motionless, staring into the camera. Nothing of her moved and even her face seemed like a face without language. I don’t say lifeless because she had it. I say without language: a silent face because she does not want to say anything and it is like that because nobody deserves to know what that face thinks or knows or interprets at that moment. They only deserve silence, nothingness, the emptiness that sometimes emerges from the fatigue of history and the deep disappointment for the human race and its ease in repeating the atrocity.

The reporter said that this woman – I repeat the elegance because hers was a moral elegance that did show through under her skin – had been deported to a Nazi concentration camp as a child and now it was her turn to be deported again to a city ​​other than his, native or adopted, that was not said. She had to leave Odessa, where she had rebuilt her life after the Nazi horror: concerts at the Music Palace, readings, communist misery, dead friends, the kitchen of her apartment, a family – or not – we knew nothing about her. and he didn’t say anything either: just silence, dignity and a look that dwelled inward. Not even fear reflected that look of hers. We only learned from the correspondent that she was violently expelled from her childhood life for being a Jew and now she was Jewish again for being from Odessa. Her face and her silence were one. I thought she might have been her one of the voices from the books of Svetlana Alexievich, I thought that because, of course, Olga Kurylenko had disappeared from my mind –and it is difficult– in front of the face of that anonymous woman, once again waiting for a ride between strangers and muting her face because the world no longer deserved a single gesture to talk about his feelings. Nothing.

A few days ago, I had visited the Russian museum in Malaga, which I did not know, in doubt of not being able to visit it if everything gets even more complicated and ends up closed, if not hibernated, which is not desirable. There was – there is still now – an exhibition entitled ‘War and Peace in Russian Art’ and another on the avant-garde. Both are wonderful, but the first one surprised me more, because it was unknown. The epic, the splendor of victory, the humiliation of defeatthe exaltation of the hero, landscapes, Cossacks and hetmans and forms of another orientalism (Russia as the East of Europe) formed a panorama never seen before and explained the history of a people that hides one of the reasons for being of their nation in war .

The chance of that exhibition –was it chance?–, I thought as I watched it, even narrated what is happening now in the Ukraine. And in the one dedicated to the interwar vanguards, there were the faceless faces of Malevich and his mujiks. The metaphor of that lack of features and their union in time with the beauty of the mute features of the Jewish lady from Odessa when the worst in history visits her again (and I don’t say visit us because after seeing that woman’s face, it would seem to me of contemptible frivolity) are now confused in memory. With one essential difference: in Malevich’s colors there is joy; in the Ukrainian lady joy has ceased to exist forever.