The Facebook blackout inspires new ideas for Web 3.0

On Monday, Facebook’s conglomerate of social applications, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and its virtual reality headset Oculus, suffered a major blackout, knocking out platforms for a total of six hours and engaging billions of users and businesses in Worldwide.

The incident was initially reported at around 5:16 pm on October 4, when a wave of complaints surfaced online from users around the world who were unable to access their favorite social networking platforms.

A post-analysis by Cloudflare on the crisis concluded that Facebook “has stopped transmitting links to their DNS prefixes,“With the result that”the platform’s DNS servers were unavailable.“

While some comments suspect a hack or manipulation after a recent whistleblower story, the evidence to support these theories has not been officially revealed.

In an official blog post published on Tuesday, Facebook outlined suspicions about the cause of the blackout:

“Our engineering teams found that configuration changes on our core routers that coordinate network traffic between our datacenters caused problems, disrupting this communication.”

Following the failure As of March 2019, which lasted 24 hours, Facebook had cited a similar problem related to a “server configuration change.”

In the release on the recent incident, the social media giant explained:

“We want to clarify that we currently believe that the root cause of this failure was a faulty configuration change. Furthermore, we have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this outage. “

Jack Dorsey’s decentralized dream

As Facebook slips for all to see, the crypto community’s appeal for decentralized and open social networks spreads across Twitter.

A decentralized standard for social media is an important initiative for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, as he stated in a 2019 tweet and repeated again a few months ago.

“The reason I care so much about Bitcoin is above all because of the model it demonstrates: a fundamental internet technology that is not controlled or influenced by any single individual or entity. This is what the internet wants to be, and over time it will be more and more. We are trying to do our part by funding an initiative on a decentralized open standard for social media. Our goal is to be a client of this standard for the public internet conversation level. We call it bluesky. “

We are trying to do our part by funding an initiative around an open decentralized standard for social media. Our goal is to be a client of that standard for the public conversation layer of the internet. We call it @bluesky: https://t.co/51or6OuNNv – jack⚡️ (@jack) January 14, 2021

Apparently in response to Dorsey’s efforts, DeFi Aave lending protocol CEO Stani Kulechov has voiced ambitious plans to launch an Ethereum-developed Twitter rival towards the end of the year. tweeting: “Since Jack wants to build Aave on Bitcoin, Aave should build Twitter on Ethereum.“

The Achilles heel of social giants

In recent years, the influx of moral concerns related to privacy breaches, data collection, censorship, and fake news have fostered the conversation for a revamp of the social media platforms that dominate our democracy.

The prevalence and severity of these problems has even begun to alienate conscious users from the centralized giants Facebook, YouTube and Twitter in favor of freer alternatives.

The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and especially its native decentralization, transparency and community-focused capabilities, has made the rise of these next-generation initiatives possible.

Representing Web 3.0, the platforms of the future promise to offer a fairer and more inclusive model of digital interaction, realigning the values ​​of the social space to encourage freedom of expression, user protection and autonomous governance.

Subsocial is an open platform for decentralized social networks and marketplaces built on Polkadot and using IPFS. It aims to give users complete data sovereignty, giving them back control over sensitive data, content and sources of income to facilitate the growth of fair, open and independent communities.

Using core functions like spaces and posts, users can take a “do it yourself” approach to creating their own decentralized versions of the most popular social apps we use today, such as Medium, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Patreon, etc.

Recognizing the well-documented flaws of its predecessors, Subsocial users receive a full creative license for the entire experience, benefiting from “personalized news feeds and notifications, transparent reputation, full-text search, rich content formats, without sacrificing SEO.“

As indicated in the light paper of the project, the network is more than just “blogging platform with crypto payments.” AND “social finance where social media meets DeFi.“

Related: Bitcoin surpasses $ 49,000 as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp go offline

Cointelegraph spoke with two active participants in the decentralized ecosystem that aims to create Web 3.0-based models to offer alternatives to the current technological experience.

The founder of the decentralized search engine Presearch, Colin Pape, stressed the importance of ownership in the social sphere:

“Web 3.0 must overcome the problems that cause this blackout: centralization. Instead, adopt a decentralized approach that puts power back in the hands of users and incentivizes them to help maintain a safer, more secure and above all online digital world when you need it. “

Ed DeLeon, CEO of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Anatha, spoke about the potential impact that DAOs could have in this industry: