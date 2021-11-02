The fact of tomorrow. Salvini is the Brazilian, Giorgetti the American. Cop26, funds for the environment by rewarding individuals

Listen to the podcast of the Made of Tomorrow

COP26, LEADERS TRANSMIT COMMITMENT: FUNDS FOR FORESTS AND TRANSITION, WITH PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS. The first day was marked by skepticism, on which the Indian president’s declaration on reducing emissions by 2070 fell like a boulder. Today, on the second and final day dedicated to leaders, the more than 100 countries participating in the Climate Conference of Glasgow made announcements. The first is to “stop deforestation” by 2030, which everyone, including Brazil, Russia and China, adheres to. The agreement includes 12 billion dollars of public funds to protect or restore green areas on the planet and more than 7 billion of private investments. Among those who are ready to put their hand to the wallet stands Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, who has promised 2 billion for the lands of Africa “degraded” by climate change. The second announcement, made by Biden and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, concerns the reduction of methane emissions by 30% by 2030. In this case, 80 states join. As for Italy, Minister Cingolani announced among other things the participation in a 10 billion dollar fund for the transition of the least developed countries, created with the contribution of the Rockefeller foundation, Ikea, Bezos himself and others. On the Made tomorrow we will focus on this private activism and we will also see why the Italian premier made the Indian.

SALVINI SEES BOLSONARO, GIORGETTI LOOKS AT DRAGHI. The split in the League today had another plastic representation. Salvini went to Pistoia to meet the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (visiting a cemetery for the fallen of the Second World War), and he also defended him from protests. In the meantime, Giancarlo Giorgetti’s statements have come out (always taken from the usual Vespa book) in which the number 2 of the League and Minister of Economic Development says that Salvini must choose which side to take. And he uses a cinematic metaphor: “It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same movie. And I don’t know what he decided ”, where obviously Bud Spencer is Bolsonaro (and sovereignists like LePen or the Afd) and Meryl Streep is Mario Draghi. “Draghi could also lead the convoy from the Quirinale”. And he even ventures the formula of “de facto semi-presidentialism”.

COVID, DO YOU REMEMBER FLOCK IMMUNITY? The parliamentarians of Pd and Forza Italia of the Rai supervisory commission have criticized the service of Report on the third dose, aired last night, accusing him of giving rope to the theses no vax and no green pass. Among other things, the investigation showed the pharmaceutical companies’ interests in selling the third dose to Western countries. This does not seem a mystery: for example, Pfizer has revised upward the revenues from vaccines, which rise to 36 billion dollars in 2021. It is also explained that the decision to make the green pass last for 12 months is not supported by scientific evidence on the duration of anti-Coivid antibodies. Issue on which opinions continue to diverge. Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, for example, stated that vaccine coverage lasts more than six months, not excluding a booster once a year. At the same time, the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, says he considers the third dose to be “reasonable” even for over 50s, and that with 90% vaccinated the green pass can be relaxed. A similar debate has also begun in Germany, where calls for over 60s and even the green pass to work are discussed. In tomorrow’s newspaper we collect the opinions of some experts on the issue, trying to clarify the issue of herd immunity: is it or is it not reachable? Here are the numbers of today’s infections.

THE BUDGETARY MANEUVER IS STILL IN DRAFT. Despite the Council of Ministers and the announcements, the text of the maneuver has not yet been published in the Official Journal, and is 13 days late with respect to the deadline for sending it to the Chambers. Apart from the premier’s well-known international commitments, the fact is that the debate on pensions is not yet quelled, with the unions having proposed more protections for young people who have discontinuous contracts. On the Made tomorrow we will see that the world of culture will also undergo a significant change. The draft of the maneuver, in fact, provides for a reorganization and relaunch plan of the National Research Council (Cnr).

THE OTHER NEWS YOU WILL FIND

Gualtieri wants to clean up Rome. The newly elected mayor of the capital has announced a 40 million plan to enhance waste collection and urban decor. Today he also defined the names of his junta.

Afghanistan. Today an attack near a hospital in Kabul, with dozens of victims.

Margareth Atwood. We publish a preview of the novel Personal injury, written before The Handmaid’s Tale and never released in Italy.

Discover our newsletters. Click here

Write to: newsletter@ilfattoquotidiano.it