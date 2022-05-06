The Factor Wellbeing program returns to Mexico

Rosalind Ballesteros The science of happines



For me it is very pleasing to comment that the Wellbeing Factor is sounding strong in Mexico. It is a global trend that drags the country with great force and that consists of paying special attention to the well-being of employees, inside and outside organizations.

The pandemic caused an increase in attention on the type of leadership that is applied, especially now since most of us face some type of post-pandemic trauma.

What are we doing well to give security to our collaborators? How, after the pandemic, do we generate an environment of trust, stability, certainty? Are the costs generated by these efforts sustainable? ?

The answers are easy to explain, but although there are proven scientific methods, applying them can be complicated if you do not have the conviction that the person comes first.

Last year, despite being immersed in the pandemic, the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences and Business Insider launched the program that we precisely call Factor Wellbeing in which we evaluate the wellbeing culture of more than 60 organizations with our own methodology which we call BEAT.

We were surprised by the high participation, despite the health emergency, but particularly by the good results that many of them produced.

The good news does not stop there, we already had almost 30 organizations registered when we still had not made the official announcement of the second version of Factor Wellbeing.

These are signs that organizations and their leaders are concerned about giving their projects and collaborators a focus on well-being; for generating positive environments, abandoning that tortuous approach of looking at weaknesses to concentrate on strengths; in short, by aligning the purposes of the organization with those of its collaborators so that the work is meaningful, being sure that we are contributing something positive to the world.

What will we review in Factor Wellbeing this year?

This year we will also evaluate the attention given to the mental health of employees, their financial well-being, the management of hybrid teams, both at home and in the workplace; Labor flexibility; culture of diversity, and equity and inclusion, in an effort to make the evaluation more robust, but also more in keeping with these times.

As we have said in this space, it is proven that an organization that promotes the well-being of its employees causes a spiral of productivity that benefits everyone.

It is not about complying with labor regulations, but convincing ourselves that the world needs a change and the workplace is where we spend the most hours.

Well-being, what we call the Weillbeing Factor, is essential for lasting success in any organization. We have to address it if we really want to transform the world positively.

Jonas Cortes | Business Insider Mexico

