The factors that influenced Araújo’s decision to r…

Everything is already on the table. In the next few days, Ronald Araújo and Barcelona will make official the extension of their bond until 2026. After several months of negotiations, the technical secretariat has come to fruition with the Uruguayan’s entourage, agreeing on a midpoint where both parties will benefit. As of today, there are few fringes to be resolved, but the situation would already be fully on track.

At 23 years old, the ‘Charrúa’ is projected as the defender and future leader of the Barça defense. Nevertheless, there are several factors that have influenced your decision to renew. One of them has been the insistence of Xavi Hernández. The egarense not only spoke with him on several occasions, but also made it clear in front of the cameras that the institution had to renew him at any cost. “We will have a central defender for ten years or more. There are few players of his level”he stated at the press conference prior to the Europa League match.

With the technician from Terrassa the results also arrived. The context in which Araújo is standing is unbeatable. Despite the fact that the season began with uncertainty at its peak, discipline and perseverance have made the results come by themselves. Now, after climbing seven positions in LaLiga and thrashing the eternal rival at the Bernabéu, any goal seems attainable for the barcelonismo.

His colleagues and friends have been another important factor in his decision to continue. Luis Suárez, a member of the Uruguayan national team and Barcelona’s historic scorer, supported him when he arrived in 2019 from Boston River. Little by little he forged his character and ‘Lucho’ was always aware of him. “He keeps writing to me after the games. It was very important for me when I got into the first team. It’s always difficult to fit into a group that is already formed. He is a great person and a spectacular player“said the centre-back himself.

The Barça always had it clear

Despite the addition of Andreas Christensen, the catalans always trusted that they could renew him. For the board, signing a player of Araújo’s qualities would cost much more than it would pay to pay him a salary according to his performance. The club always bet on him and today they continue to believe that he is among the best players in his position Worldwide.

Finally, the icing on the cake. Barca is Barca. The fact that the ‘oriental’ has rejected various offers from the Premier League makes it clear that the club continues to have a unique power of attraction that cannot be balanced with any money. The Camp Nou continues to be the ‘temple’ of footballand the phrase ‘More than a club’ continues to reinforce the entity’s image every day.