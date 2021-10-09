News

The facts of October 9: from the Vajont disaster to the death of Che Guevara – Chronicle

Posted on
The Vajont dam
From Vajont disaster at the death of Che Guevara. There are many anniversaries of 9 October. A historic day, a date that makes you think. Because on 9 October 1963 Italy changed forever and with it the lives of many Italians: that day the Vajont dam, in the province of Pordenone, designed by engineer Carlo Semenza collapsed. It was the evening of 9 October when a landslide broke away from the Toc monde and fell into the basin, causing a wave so high that the water overtook the dam. That violent river overwhelmed the town of Longarone and destroyed it, causing two thousand victims. A hell that Italy has never forgotten.

October 9, but in 1967, was also the day on which Ernesto Guevara or Che Guevara was killed. A myth for many, an overrated personality for others: certainly it cannot be said that the figure of Che Guevara can leave you indifferent. The Argentine revolutionary, guerrilla, writer, politician and doctor was killed on October 9, 1967 in La Higuera. On 9 October 1974, however, the life of another fundamental historical figure ended: the German entrepreneur Oskar Schindler. His story was told by Steven Spielberg in the film “Schindler’s list”: the businessman managed to save many Jewish citizens from the Holocaust under the pretext of hiring as labor in his own factory.




Chronicle, but not only. October 9 is also an important date for the world of music. On October 9, 1940 he was born John Lennon, who later became the leader of the Beatles. And world music was never the same again. on 9 October 1987 “Tunnel of love” was released, album by Bruce Springsteen that followed the success of “Born in the Usa”. “Tunnel of love” didn’t have the same thunderous response from the public, but fans loved it and still love it today. On 9 October 1993, however, the album “In utero” by Nirvana it was directly at the top of the list of best-selling records in the United States. That album is still considered a milestone in modern rock today.

