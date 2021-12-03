The Faculties of Medicine remain limited – Politics

The Faculties of Medicine are limited in number. This was reiterated by the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa, today in Sassari. “For the moment I exclude the elimination of the limited number for access to the Faculties of Medicine. Last year we had 70 thousand applicants for 14 thousand places available, hospitals and universities are not able to absorb 70 thousand applicants, also because we have to do so that the quality of training remains high. It is true that the pandemic has revealed a lack of doctors, but it is a lack of the presence of doctors in the area, not of the overall presence “. The Minister of Mass arrived this morning in Sassari to participate in the award ceremony for the winners of the ‘Figurative, digital and scenographic arts’ section of the National Arts Award (PNA).

“If we look at the number of doctors per inhabitant – explained Messa on the sidelines of a visit to the new structures of the Academy of Fine Arts” Mario Sironi – Italy is among the first in Europe, but the correct distribution of these doctors is lacking and therefore it is an intersection that universities, territories, regions and municipalities must make “.

“The planned number of medical students has increased over the years, we have reached more than 14 thousand starting from about 10 thousand. Now we have unlocked the funnel that was between the medical degree and the graduate school, and now they arrive 19 thousand scholarships. We must then make sure – concluded the government official – that doctors stay in our country, trying to give them an appreciation for what they have studied “. (HANDLE).