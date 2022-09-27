The Faculty of Medicine already has six confirmed candidates for the next deanship | the daily
After 20 years, there is, for the second time, a female candidate and for the first time a candidate who is not a medical doctor.
The management of Miguel Martínez, the current dean of the Faculty of Medicine (Fmed) of the University of the Republic (Udelar), is coming to an end and, as he learned the daily, there are already six confirmed pre-candidates for the next elections, but those who wish to present proposals to the organizations they belong to have until September 30. Each group will select a representative candidate, will vote and one of them will be elected as the new dean by the representatives of the orders that make up the Senate Assembly of that faculty.
At the moment, they have already presented or are preparing their integral proposals…
