The Faculty of Medicine of Albacete works to obtain the International Seal of Quality

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) in Albacete and Ciudad Real have been visited by three representatives of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) and two evaluators from the National Agency for the Evaluation of Quality and Accreditation (Aneca) in a working day framed in the pilot project for the development of the International Seal of Quality in this degree.

These UCLM centers are two of the five selected throughout Spain by Aneca, together with their counterparts from the Complutense universities of Madrid, Malaga and Navarra, in an action that responds to the demand made by the conference of Spanish deans in 2019, as reported by the UCLM in a press release.

The Faculty of Albacete could enjoy an essential requirement to do the specialty or practice as a doctor in the United States from 2024

The international quality seal is an essential requirement to do the specialty or practice as a doctor in the United States from 2024 and, although each university can manage this accreditation individually, the body that groups the deans defended the centralization of the process to through Aneca, as is already the case with the degrees in Engineering, Computer Science and Chemistry.

Thus, the Medicine faculties that obtain this seal will have passed the rigorous standard established in the WFME criteria.

Aneca began the pilot project with the five faculties of Medicine chosen throughout the country, including those of the UCLM in Albacete and Ciudad Real, which have received Dr. Farida Nurmanbetova, from the National University of Medicine of Kazakhstan; Professor Lois Nora, Dean Emeritus of Northeast Ohio Medical University in the United States; Professor Mitra Amini, from the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in Iran; as well as the two Aneca evaluators, Professor Juana Sendra, from the Polytechnic University of Madrid; and Professor Javier Rainer, from the International University of La Rioja.

The vice-chancellors of Quality and Accreditation and of Health Sciences, José Manuel Chicharro Higueras and Alino Martínez Marcos, respectively, have accompanied the delegations of the WFME and the ANECA during this day in which they have visited and evaluated in detail the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete and Ciudad Real, the experimental spaces and the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real.