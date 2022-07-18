The Faculty of Medicine of Granada improves results and is the best in Andalusia

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Granada (UGR) improves results in the last MIR exam, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and referring to the last call. According to the tables prepared by the Ministry, 37.4% of UGR graduates are in the 73rd percentile or strong group, that is, within the range of the best results to access specialty positions. This is the best data of all the Andalusian faculties, to which next year the centers of Almeria and Jaen.

The data is better than that obtained by the same Faculty in previous calls. In 2020/2021, 34.8% of doctors graduated from Granada were in the strong group. In 2019/2020 the average was 33.2%. According to the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the UGR, Aurora Valenzuela, Granada has been in a position of regional leadership for several years. “We have always maintained a very good position,” says the dean, who highlights the work carried out by the degree’s Quality Assurance Commission while at the same time opting for prudence in the analysis of the data, since the information it offers The Ministry has some limitations. Thus, these reports are “a photograph at a specific time,” adds Valenzuela, who argues that “the important thing is to train students” to be competitive in this exam.









The work prior to the MIR is, in Valenzuela’s opinion, key to explaining the results in the exam that gives way to specialty positions, since, he explains, in six months you cannot do what you have not studied in the six grade years.

On the data by Universities provided by the Ministry, the table of results of the MIR exam in percentage and taking into account all those who applied, the first faculty at the national level is Pompeu Fabra, with 58.6% of its graduates in the strong group. It is followed by the Autonomous of Madrid (54.5%) and Navarra (46.4%). The one from the UGR is the first Andalusian (37.4% in the strong group), ahead of the Faculty of Seville (31.6%) and that of Malaga (28.3%).

The number 1 of this year’s MIR, Sofia Mercedes Haselgruber de Franciscochose the Virgen de las Nieves in Granada to carry out his residency in the specialty of Dermatology.