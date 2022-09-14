The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra lands in Madrid

Almost 70 years after his birth, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra continues to release moments. And this past Monday, September 5, one of them was experienced. About 40 of his third-year students landed in Madrid to spend their entire third year there. It responds to a pioneering study plan in which future doctors rotate through hospitals to put into practice what they have learned in the first two years and, de facto, it will be the first time that a UN degree is studied in Madrid.

The idea is that students are trained in different medical specialties at the Navarra University Clinic in Pamplona and Madrid (depending on their preference), as well as at various centers of the Navarra Health System. It is a unique rotary in Spain.

“Two years ago we launched a new curriculumthe Integrated Curriculum, which represents a substantial change in the way of organizing and teaching for the benefit of contextualized and related learning”, explains the Dr. Marta Ferrer, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine. One of the main novelties of this system, which already has the International Seal of Quality of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)), is the third course, dedicated entirely to covering the six main specialties that the WFME itself considers essential in the training of a doctor: Primary Care, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Surgery.

“These rotations are mandatory, so, From September to June, all our third-year students will begin to apply their knowledge in the hospital. and aptitudes learned throughout the first two courses”, details Dr. Ferrer. “In addition, throughout the year, students will also receive academic training focused on 72 major syndromes that complements their practical training. They will also participate in a journal club, in which they will be introduced to the analysis of scientific articles. Thus, this 360º experience will serve as a basis for their learning in higher courses”.

For it, those responsible for teaching will be the CUN specialists in the two venues, most of them with extensive experience in the classroom, and who will work together to offer an identical and coordinated teaching proposal. The Faculty has also designed a system for assessing skills and competencies that students must acquire and work on in rotations.

“For us, the year 2022 will mark a new milestone in the history of the University and, in a special way, for the Faculty. After the arrival in Madrid of the Postgraduate Clinic and Campus, this course, and for the first time, a faculty lands in the capital offering its students the possibility of studying part of their undergraduate studies there. In addition, in this way the integration of assistance, teaching and research at the Madrid headquarters is completed,” confesses the Dean.

NEW AREA OF 471m2

During the last months, the Faculty of Medicine has carried out in Madrid the works to provide the CUN headquarters with a teaching space intended for the training of undergraduate students. The area has a surface area of ​​471 m2 and consists of two teaching rooms, a study room, a multipurpose space, offices for advice and a secretarial area.

Madrid: two schools, a clinic and a postgraduate building

The arrival of three dozen 3rd year Medicine students in Madrid (there are just over 200 per course) represents another milestone in the infrastructure of the UN in the capital. Today, the University has two schools there; the IESEworld number 1 in business schools, and the ISEM Fashion Business School, the fashion school of the UN. In addition, it will be five years since the inauguration of the headquarters of the CUN in Madrid, where around 1,000 professionals work today. Campus Madrid is completed with the Alumni Building, a postgraduate headquarters of 13,500 m2 where a dozen programs and 23 official master’s degrees and double master’s degrees are taught, the last to move from Pamplona to Madrid, the Master’s in Political and Corporate Communication.

