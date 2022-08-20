The Faculty of Medicine will offer careers that will reinforce the Higher Level offer map

The director of Higher Level, Professor Néstor Rigonatto, defined the announcement of the creation of the Faculty of Medicine of the Provincial University of Formosa as a “true hubbub for the people.”

In reference, he spoke with AGENFOR and recalled the previous events that arose with the achievement of the institution of the Provincial University. “It began with the sending of the project to the Honorable Chamber of Deputies, then the treatment by the endorsement of the legislative body in sanctioning the law that enables the possibility of the University and later the appointment of Dr. Enrique Morales as organizing rector.”

Next, he highlighted that within this university there is “this new possibility of having Medicine and Nursing degrees”, stating that “it is an incredible fact that demonstrates the equity that we always talk about, the one that allows the Formosan to be able to continue studying a Higher Level career wherever he is”.

Likewise, he valued the political decisions regarding educational matters, specifying that “in Formosa, higher institutions are established throughout the territory that offer a range of careers, both technical and teaching.”

In this sense, he confirmed that “Higher Education is already working on the map of academic offers for the 2023 school year”, anticipating that “there will be news very soon”.

In another order, he could not stop referring to some changes that the pandemic brought with it and that still endure, among which is virtuality.

“This possibility of using digital media to communicate and to be able to enroll our students from anywhere in the province, is here to stay,” he emphasized. Today students can enroll from wherever they are”.

Also, he named the educational platform designed in the province, which has “more than 15 thousand classrooms” and at this point he pointed out: “We still continue with some curricular units with virtual training, because, as we always say, it is a format that He came to stay”, closed Rigonatto.