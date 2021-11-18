The fad of electric vehicles alters the automotive industry

The electric vehicle revolution has brought to the fore the agile startups specializing in electric vehicles that have managed to largely win the trust of investors; this aspect is evident in the massive valuation obtained by some companies despite the fact that they have yet to start or have just started commercial activity.

Rivian overtakes Volkswagen

The actions of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), which made their debut on Wall Street last week, performed well.

In a short time, the stock more than doubled from its IPO price of $ 78 per share, closing higher in each of the five sessions following its high-profile debut on November 10.

The rally led Rivian’s market capitalization to surpass that of the German auto giant Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY): Rivian’s current valuation is approximately $ 146.7 billion compared to Volkswagen’s 140 billion; Rivian is now only behind the pioneer of electric vehicles Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM).

Rivian’s product pipeline consists of the R1T electric pickup, which the company began delivering to customers in September. As of October 30, the company was reported to have produced 180 R1Ts and delivered 156 R1Ts, most of which were destined for company employees; at the end of October, it had pre-orders for approximately 55,400 units between R1T and R1S. The startup plans to fill its pre-order portfolio by the end of 2023.

Rivian is currently a pre-turnover company, while in the nine months ending September 30, Volkswagen delivered 6.95 million vehicles and generated revenue of $ 211.19 billion.

Lucid overtakes Ford

Also Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), which began delivering the first vehicles in late October, has seen its shares soar.

The company produces the Lucid Air Dream Edition electric sedan, which competes with the Tesla Model S; the Lucid Air sedan is equipped with a 113 kilowatt-hour battery, which gives it an EPA range of 520 miles compared to the Tesla Model S’s 415 miles.

Lucid shares are making huge gains in reaction to quarterly results: the company said it has over 17,000 bookings for its Air sedan, up from 13,000 in the third quarter; in 2022 the company aims to produce 20,000 units.

The strong rally took Lucid’s market capitalization beyond that of the traditional automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE F); Lucid is currently the eighth carmaker in the world by value.

What is fueling the electric car startup rally?

The irrational exuberance in the shares of electric vehicle startups was rightly explained by Gene Munster, Managing Partner of Loup Funds.

While discussing Rivian’s exorbitant valuation, Munster said the rally was partly attributable to increased thematic investments, of which electric vehicles are a particularly heady choice for investors; the analyst also noted that Rivian boasts Ford and its financiers Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

“All in all, it is the fear of losing gains that has further fueled the rally in RIVN shares,” Munster said; the analyst warned that it will take a couple of years for Rivian’s production increase to be confirmed.

Incidentally, Tesla CEO on a couple of occasions Elon Musk criticized the high ratings of these companies.

“These are strange times,” Musk said in a tweet before wondering if it is possible to get a valuation of just under a billion dollars by not even delivering a car.

Rivian stock jumped 15.1% to $ 172.01 and Lucid surged 23.7% to $ 55.52.