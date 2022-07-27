The failing state? what seems to be fitting in with the arrival of the new Peace Commissioner

At 7:49 am the first Tik Tak sounds today, Tuesday, July 26, in WEEK and it sounds on the sides of the ‘extremely surprising’ appointment of the new Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, director of something very bombastic known as the Inter-Church Justice and Peace Commission, which began to sound ―although it is an NGO with long years of existence ― when it became known that the brother of then-candidate Gustavo Petro, Juan Fernando Petro, was visiting La Picota, accompanied precisely by Danilo Rueda, to prisoners of all calibers in search of what was called “social peace” at that time.

Today with the appointment of the new Peace Commissioner, everything seems to be coming together, only that it is no longer called “social peace” but “total peace”, and it will include not only the ELN, the last group that has received treatment from the State as a movement insurgent politician, but to the gangs and criminal clans that are interested in taking advantage and so communicate it to the Government in writing or through a video.

It is estimated that we would be talking about 28 of these groups; The legal carpentry is being done by former prosecutor Eduardo Montealegre, who already anticipates that the members of these clans who submit would receive a sentence of no more than 7 or 8 years of effective detention.

That is why they are already warming up the ground, that is, the gangs and clans are already starting their engines. In one week there have been more than 28 violent actions against the security forces and more than 26 police officers have been killed, seven of whom were not even on duty, in a macabre plan by the Clan del Golfo called the pistol plan.

But they know that in the end the red carpet of a negotiation with the State awaits them, former prosecutor Montealegre He even announced that for this purpose it could even be planned to design another JEP that guarantees special justice for common criminals, that is, the dismantling of the justice apparatus in Colombia.

Because at this point one wonders then, why will our ordinary justice continue to be served? Why all those judges and courts that make it up to whom it will no longer be up to them to investigate and judge the conduct of the members of the criminal clans of the country? Well, they will only be in charge of neighborhood thieves, who, yes, will receive the full sanctioning weight of ordinary justice, because they do not have the sufficient weight of a member of a criminal clan, that is, they do not have that magic card that gives them the right to the negotiation.

What we are sensing in the panorama is that, while institutions such as the Police and the Army are weakened, negotiated justice is reinforced and regulations are softened with an epilogue: crime suddenly does pay; “When they can’t with me, they will negotiate with me.”

And in the meantime, kill cops. For this reason, the question that Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez demands to ask the president-elect is so valid: Is the surrender of the State to criminal organizations being planned in Colombia?